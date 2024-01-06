How many title defenses has Logan Paul had in his 62-day reign as WWE United States Champion? Crunching the numbers

Logan Paul won the WWE United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. The Social Media Megastar defeated Rey Mysterio for the title at the November 4 premium live event. He will put his championship on the line at Royal Rumble 2024.

Fans might be wondering if The Maverick has defended his title between Crown Jewel 2023 and WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution. The answer is no. He claimed to be a fighting champion during the show, even though he hadn’t defended the title once during the past 62 days.

For those unaware, Paul will defend the United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the upcoming PLE. The Prizefighter earned the opportunity by defeating Santos Escobar in the United States Title No.1 Contender Tournament final tonight.

His celebration was interrupted by Logan Paul, who bragged about his title reign on the mic. Owens proceeded to take out the WWE United States Champion with a punch. Paul was walked to the teianer's room by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller backstage.

Logan Paul to form a stable on WWE SmackDown? Analyzing the clue from the show

Logan Paul was escorted to the doctor by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory following his interaction with Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown. It is possible that the three men could officially form a stable following the events tonight.

Paul had previously pitched a potential tag team with Dominik Mysterio. Both men even shared a segment in the lead-up to Crown Jewel 2023. They ganged up to take on Paul’s SummerSlam opponent, Ricochet.

It remains to be seen if we will get to see a new stable of Paul, Theory, and Waller in the lead-up to Royal Rumble 2024.