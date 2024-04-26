4 biggest flops from the 2023 WWE Draft

The 2024 WWE Draft is almost upon us. As the Stamford-based company puts the finishing touches to the build-up for Backlash 2024, it will also shape the future of superstars with the two-night selection event. The picks made will take effect after the premium live event in France, freshening up all three shows with new potential feuds and storylines.

With the 2024 edition imminent, it is worth reflecting on how last year's Draft panned out. Some picks, call-ups, and free agencies were very inspired, and have managed to elevate or rejuvenate the superstars involved in their respective shows. However, some movements did not turn out so well, derailing momentum, and in some instances, leading to release from the company.

Here are four of the biggest flops from the 2023 WWE Draft.

#4. Odyssey Jones is yet to appear on the main roster since getting picked in the 2023 WWE Draft

Odyssey Jones was one of the supplemental picks from Night Two of the 2023 WWE Draft. Like other additional picks, Jones was not expected to make an immediate impact but was slated to eventually appear on RAW as per the creative team's plans. However, unlike Grayson Waller, JD McDonagh, Zoey Stark, and even the other "less successful" supplemental picks, Jones is yet to even feature on the red brand.

There have been rumors about the 29-year-old star's status including a potential crossing over to SmackDown to join The Pride. He has even featured in dark matches on the blue brand, sparking anticipation over when he will debut. Given that a full year of programming has come and gone without so much as a vignette, Odyssey Jones being drafted in 2023 is a flop from the fan viewpoint.

#3. Multiple WWE Superstars drafted in 2023 lost momentum and were released

At the time of the 2023 WWE Draft, stars like Matt Riddle were riding high on the WWE totem pole. For other draftees like the Hit Row, Lacey Evans, and the Maximum Male Models, it was seen as a new beginning on their road to recovery from previous questionable bookings.

As the following 12 months unfolded, these stars either failed to find their footing or lost the momentum they had for different reasons. Eventually, they found themselves on the chopping board, getting released from the Stamford-based company. Most have continued to make a name in the industry, but as far as the intended effect of the 2023 WWE Draft goes, it is hard to argue against them being flops.

#2. Some big-name 2023 draft picks are floundering heading into the 2024 WWE Draft

After a rocky start to the year, the 2023 WWE Draft was seen as a chance to regain momentum for certain top stars. The likes of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey, the Street Profits, and AJ Styles sought to recapture their peak momentum and potentially work their way back to title contention.

The shakeup of the draft worked wonders for some, with stars like McIntyre and Styles returning to the top echelons of the roster and competing for world titles. However, Lashley and the Street Profits are still finding their momentum a year later, while Rousey is out of the Stamford-based company altogether. The Pride is in a solid position on the card, but it is hardly what anyone would have envisioned for them a year ago.

The same could be said for Shotzi, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and more. Hopefully, the 2024 WWE Draft will set them back on the path to achieving big things over the next 12 months.

#1. The free agents of the 2023 WWE Draft were barely used

Free agency is one of the best tools a company can use to make a brand split unpredictable. The prospect of a superstar showing up on any brand any given week adds excitement to the product while protecting draft rules from being violated. The 2023 WWE Draft had over a dozen free agents and undrafted stars, the most prominent of which were Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul.

The Beast Incarnate and the Maverick played their part as wildcards, having engaged in amazing feuds with Cody Rhodes, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, and more. Other than that duo, however, the rest of the free agents have barely been used. Baron Corbin has been a solid addition to NXT, but the likes of Cedric Alexander, Omos, and Gable Steveson have not impressed much.

Most of the free agents and undrafted picks from the 2023 WWE Draft are no longer with the Stamford-based company. Given how much potential there is for cross-brand appearances to create unpredictability and excitement, this feels like an aspect that can be improved upon following the 2024 WWE Draft.

