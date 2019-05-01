4 Biggest hits and 2 missed opportunities from this week's RAW (April 29, 2019)

WWE presented RAW from Lexington, Kentucky on April 29, 2019. The show had the task to hype up the next pay-per-view, Money In The Bank. Since TV ratings for RAW have been down recently, WWE is under pressure to deliver stabler shows. Fans expect the company to come up with high-quality content consistently, and it's a task to please the WWE Universe.

This week's episode of RAW had possibilities for strong segments and opportunities for new stars. Mostly, the show was solid. AJ Styles and Seth Rollins faced-off, and Alexa Bliss announced the particpants for the Money In The Bank ladder matches. Most notably, Bray Wyatt presented the second installment of Firefly Funhouse.

In this article, we'll look at what were the 4 biggest hits and 2 missed opportunities from WWE RAW this week.

#4 Hit - Sami Zayn's promo

It was a different city, a different arena, and different people in the audience. What wasn't different was Sami Zayn and his heartfelt vent against the WWE Universe. He appeared on RAW and continued on his trainwreck, ripping WWE Universe apart for "Psychological Entitlement."

It was the same stuff he has done recently, but he added new twists and stories to make his rant work again. Sami Zayn is currently doing some of the best work of his career, so it's unsurprising that he nailed his promo yet again. He established himself as the "Critic of Critics." It's nice that Zayn consistently holding the WWE Universe accountable every week has paid off in some form.

Thankfully, WWE hasn't looked to rush Zayn's story, letting him build some real heat. He's got us looking forward to his next promo, especially since whatever he says feels ironically true. Now, it's tricky how WWE takes this forward. The company should translate his amazing work into something big in the future. They should also add interesting elements to his story. Otherwise, this will get old too soon. For now, this segment was a big hit.

