4 Biggest losers from WWE Evolution 2025

WWE Evolution 2025 took place last night, and the show was absolutely incredible. It featured multiple match of the year contenders, and the fans in attendance will likely never forget the premium live event.

All in all, the show was a major hit for essentially everybody. However, some stars didn't receive major spotlight, or only received some, but were able to perform on a grand stage. Others were allowed prime spots to show just how good they are.

With that being said, while Evolution was a success for almost everybody who appeared, there were some losers from the show. However, this isn't about who lost matches specifically, but instead about talent that ultimately lost out or left Evolution in a worse spot than they entered it in.

This article will take a look at four of the biggest losers from Evolution 2025. This includes an NXT performer whose dream moment was taken away from them in seconds, a current champion who barely received a showcase, and a star who was shockingly betrayed by an ally.

Below are the four biggest losers from WWE Evolution 2025.

#4. Tatum Paxley was criminally underutilized at WWE Evolution

Tatum Paxley is a very talented performer on WWE NXT. She is best known for having a bit of a creepy gimmick. While Tatum is an excellent character, she is also a great in-ring performer and has all of the tools to reach great heights in the company.

The creepy and bizarre superstar had big hopes heading into WWE Evolution. Tatum was making her main roster debut, alongside her stablemate Izzi Dame, in the Women's Battle Royal. Unfortunately, things didn't go as Paxley had hoped.

Paxley was immediately thrown out to the floor, followed by Izzi. Nia Jax tossed out both Culling members in seconds. To say this was extremely disappointing would be an understatement, as Tatum is one of NXT's most underrated performers, and there was hope she'd get a showcase. Instead, she was one of Evolution's biggest losers.

#3. Giulia wasn't given enough spotlight

Giulia is a world-traveled star who was a major hit in Japan. She signed with WWE last year and quickly won the NXT Women's Championship. Not only that, but The Beautiful Madness recently captured the Women's United States Title on the main roster.

Many fans assumed and hoped that the WWE Women's United States Champion would defend her title at Evolution. Instead, Giulia competed in the Women's Battle Royal at the special event. While some were disappointed, it was still a great showcase for her... at least in theory.

Unfortunately, Giulia's role at the premium live event fell short of expectations. She didn't win the match, thus meaning a reigning champion lost, which is already a demerit. Beyond that, she didn't go to the last two, three, or even four performers. A fairly early elimination, all things considered, makes the champion a loser for the night.

#2. Jordynne Grace failed to win and was betrayed

Jordynne Grace is one of the most impressive powerhouses in wrestling. She spent years on the indies and dominating TNA Wrestling before joining WWE earlier this year. Now, she aims to win gold in the company for the first time ever.

The Juggernaut had an amazing opportunity at WWE Evolution. She challenged Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship. Unfortunately, thanks to Fatal Influence and a shocking betrayal by Blake Monroe, Jordynne lost.

This was a rough night for Grace. Failing at winning the NXT Women's Championship again was rough, but the fact that Blake Monroe betrayed her was even more upsetting. To lose a new friend and your shot at gold is a brutal combination.

#1. IYO SKY's Women's World Championship reign ended too soon

IYO SKY is an incredible pro wrestler. In fact, many believe The Genius of the Sky is the best in-ring performer in the industry today. She was also the Women's World Champion until Evolution.

At WWE Evolution, IYO SKY was in arguably the greatest match in the history of women's professional wrestling. She and Rhea Ripley battled over the Women's World Championship and put on something special. Naomi then cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the gold.

While the match was amazing, IYO is ultimately a loser for the night because her title reign was disappointing. No major title matches in May, and then Liv Morgan was injured in June, meaning it was another month without a title defense. To lose the gold after a lackluster reign, even in an incredible match, is just disappointing.

