4 biggest questions from WWE SummerSlam 2023

Aside from a lack of surprise returns, WWE SummerSlam 2023 lived up to the hype as fans were treated to an amazing evening of incredible in-ring action and cinematic storytelling.

From heart-wrenching betrayals to surprise cash-ins and increasing tensions, the PLE had much to offer. However, it did offer plenty of cliffhangers that demand an explanation.

On that note, let's look at four of the biggest questions coming out of WWE SummerSlam 2023.

#4 Following the endorsement at WWE SummerSlam 2023, is Brock Lesnar a babyface?

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III was a war. 70% of the match was a merciless Lesnar beatdown, like most match-ups involving The Beast Incarnate.

Despite the mauling of a lifetime, The American Nightmare survived the onslaught and executed three Cross-Rhodes to defeat Lesnar and close the chapter. His endearing performance won him quite a few supporters, including The Beast Incarnate.

Following his victory, The Conqueror stared down his former rival. After the intense moment, he shook Rhodes' hand and raised his arm. This was an effective way of putting The American Nightmare over, but it also raises questions about Lesnar's character moving forward.

Was this just a rare glimpse of Lesnar's soft side, or is WWE grooming him for yet another face turn? We should get an answer once The Beast returns to television.

#3. Were time constraints the problem?

These two women were kept off the SummerSlam card.

The most unfortunate news heading into WWE SummerSlam 2023 was the company inexplicably pulling two women's matches from the card.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus and Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez were pulled owing to time constraints. Considering the length of many matches on the card, WWE could have easily made room for at least one of these match-ups.

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet could have been kept under fifteen minutes without dragging the quality of the match down. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could have easily told an equally compelling story in under thirty minutes, yet the company gave both matches more time than required.

Let's hope that these eventual women's matchups are equally good, if not better, than most matches at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

#2. Is The Judgment Day on the verge of implosion?

As expected, The Judgment Day got involved in the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Finn Balor. However, the faction ended up handing the victory to The Visionary.

Senor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, slid his briefcase into the ring. A cunning Rollins took advantage and stomped Balor's skull into the case to retain his championship.

This is the second time Priest has inadvertently cost Balor the World Heavyweight Title. There was tension following the confusion in London. We can only expect the animosity to grow.

However, considering how well they have functioned as a team, it may be too soon to split the faction. Therefore, the question remains without a definitive answer.

#1. Why Jimmy why?

Jimmy Uso shocked the entire world at WWE SummerSlam 2023

After a Herculean effort and a wave of emotion, Jey Uso was half a second away from defeating Roman Reigns and making history. However, a returning Jimmy Uso, his own twin brother, pulled him out of the ring and broke his heart with a Superkick.

This allowed The Head of the Table to take advantage and Spear the former Right-Hand Man to retain his championship and the title of Tribal Chief at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Out of all the things that could have gone wrong, Jimmy betraying his own brother Jey was least expected.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion now owes everyone an explanation. Jimmy was the first of The Usos to stand up to Reigns' tyranny. It's possible that The Wise Man and The Tribal Chief could have gotten into his head, but we need a definitive answer.

