4 Biggest reasons why Rey Mysterio should beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 04 Nov 2019, 09:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rey Mysterio and Brock Lesnar

The promo Rey Mysterio cut after the Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez feud at Crown Jewel is a proof that Lesnar and Mysterio are going to feud with each other next. The Beast assaulted Mysterio and his son, Dominick, a few weeks ago and this was one of the few reasons why Velasquez made his WWE debut in the first place.

A few between The Master of 619 and The Beast Incarnate will definitely sell out stadiums and WWE will never want to miss this great opportunity. Lesnar is carrying that WWE title ever since he beat Kofi Kingston during SmackDown's debut on FOX Network and could be expected to win a few bouts easily before dropping his title to another Superstar.

While we don't know when this is going to happen, it would be an ideal scenario if Mysterio becomes the one to snatch the championship belt from Lesnar, and here are four strong reasons why this will be a great idea.

#4 Rey Mysterio works full-time in WWE

Unlike Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio has signed a two-year contract with WWE to perform as a full-timer. So far, he has done an incredible job in entertaining fans from all over the world.

The common complaint that the WWE Universe has with Lesnar is that he doesn't defend his title regularly. However, a full-time champion eliminates this issue. By having Rey Mysterio as the WWE Champion, fans will get to see title defenses regularly on RAW and pay-per-views, something they miss whenever a part-timer wins a title.

A full-time champion also ensures that fans will tune in regularly to watch WWE's weekly show and this will only benefit the company. After all, it's a champion's responsibility to keep things fresh whilst entertaining the crowd.

1 / 4 NEXT