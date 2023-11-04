4 of the biggest Superstars left off WWE Crown Jewel 2023 

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will take the wrestling world by storm this Saturday. As the premium live event is a Saudi special, the company took great pains to assemble a strong card.

As such, several high-profile Superstars have been confirmed for the PLE. Roman Reigns, John Cena, Logan Paul, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Cody Rhodes among others are scheduled to compete at WWE Crown Jewel.

Despite the loaded card, a handful of talented Superstars have been left off the card. Naturally, it is impractical to place every talent on the show, but WWE should have added these 4 stars to the line-up.

#4. Brock Lesnar will sit out of WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling.

It's hard to talk about a massive PLE and not mention Brock Lesnar. One of WWE's biggest attractions and most recognizable names, Lesnar has become a staple for the company's special events in Saudi Arabia.

However, The Beast Incarnate is not scheduled to appear in Riyadh this Saturday. Multiple media outlets indicate that Lesnar may not return until early next year. Considering his outstanding record and history in the kingdom, it was a surprise to see him left off the card.

The Conqueror has not been seen since losing the rubber match to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Lesnar has been dearly missed and fans eagerly await his return.

Lesnar would have added serious depth and star power to WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Fans have been clamoring for Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar, and Riyadh would have been a fitting location.

#2. Finn Balor

Damian Priest will have his hands full this Saturday as he looks to settle his differences with Cody Rhodes. Senor Money in the Bank and his Judgment Day buddies have been a significant thorn in Rhodes' path, and their rivalry will soon come to a head.

The Judgment Day will likely run interference, but they should have featured more prominently on the card. Finn Balor, a former Universal Champion and reigning Tag Team Champ, is not scheduled to compete at WWE Crown Jewel.

JD McDonaugh will also battle Sami Zayn on the Kickoff Show. Thus, Balor will likely have a busy evening, but he ideally should have been in the thick of the action.

#2. "Main Event" Jey Uso

Speaking of The Judgment Day-Cody Rhodes saga, Jey Uso has also featured prominently in this grudge feud. The menacing faction tried to recruit Uso into their team, but he declined and sided with The American Nightmare.

The former Right-Hand Man of The Bloodline has found a new life on RAW. Although he has featured predominantly in a tag team capacity, Uso has been built as a main-event caliber Superstar. Unfortunately, the rise in popularity could not earn him a spot on one of the biggest wrestling shows of the fall season.

WWE booked Priest vs. Rhodes for the show. There was equal reason to toss in another singles encounter between Uso and Balor.

#1. Intercontinental Champion Gunther

The US Title, SmackDown's workhorse championship, will be put up for grabs as Rey Mysterio defends his belt against a determined and dangerous Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

However, the Intercontinental Title, RAW's workhorse championship, will not be defended in Riyadh this Saturday, which seems underwhelming. Not only does it make the belt feel inferior to the US Championship, but it also takes away from Gunther's record-setting reign.

The Ring General is the longest-reigning IC Champion, but he has seldom defended the title on PLEs. SummerSlam was the last time Gunther defended his gold at a major event. WWE Crown Jewel 2023 would have been a suitable location to end that unpleasant streak.

Do you think any matches will be added to the Crown Jewel card at the last minute? Sound off in the comments section below.

