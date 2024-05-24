4 biggest superstars who are set to miss WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE has booked a short but promising matchcard for the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The upcoming PLE will feature three massive title matches and two finals that will crown the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring.

With only five matches scheduled for the night so far, several top stars, including a few current champions, will not feature in the PLE.

Here, we look at some of the biggest names on RAW and SmackDown that are set to miss the King and Queen of the Ring PLE this weekend.

#1 Jey Uso

WWE Superstar Jey Uso was one of the top performers in the KOTR Tournament. He reached the semifinal, where he locked horns with Gunther. Despite the former Bloodline member putting on an impressive performance, however, in the end, he couldn't beat The Ring General.

As a result, Jey is now set to miss King and Queen of the Ring PLE. This would only be the second premium live event this year after Elimination Chamber, where he won't be part of the match card.

Main Event Jey will nevertheless look to punch his way back into the main event scene starting on RAW next week. He could possibly target a spot on the match card for Clash at the Castle: Scotland next month.

#2 World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest

Damian Priest defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at Backlash France last month. Since then, WWE has teased a future title feud between him and Drew McIntyre, along with the growing tensions within The Judgment Day.

Priest is not scheduled to put his title on the line at King and Queen of the Ring. However, the Archer of Infamy will likely feature in Clash at the Castle: Scotland with Drew McIntyre possibly challenging him for the title.

#3 WWE Women's Champion Bayley

The King and Queen of the Ring PLE has two women's matches confirmed for the show, and neither will feature Bayley. Instead, the reigning WWE Women's Champion is scheduled to lock horns with Chelsea Green in a singles match on SmackDown tonight.

This bout will not see the champion put her title on the line, but it could lead to a potential feud for the gold on the blue brand. As for who could be Bayley's next title challenger, it is worth noting that the Queen of the Ring winner gets a championship opportunity on their respective brand at SummerSlam.

#4 AJ Styles

AJ Styles has done a 'phenomenal' job on SmackDown since turning heel. He recently had entertaining feuds with LA Knight and Cody Rhodes, also unsuccessfully challenging the latter for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France. Given the pop he received in France, it is unfortunate to see him miss this one.

Styles competed in the KOTR Tournament but was eliminated in the very first round. Ironically, he suffered a defeat against Randy Orton, and the latter now has a shot at reaching the final of the tournament. It will be interesting to see what Styles plans to do next on SmackDown as he embraces his heel persona.

