4 Biggest things we secretly learned from SmackDown LIVE (April 23, 2019)

What did we take away from SmackDown?

WWE SmackDown presented its first episode since the Superstar Shakeup. The blue brand has emerged as a stronger line-up after the Shakeup, getting a ton of great talent. From the Big Dog Roman Reigns to SmackDown's 'greatest acquisition' Elias, Smackdown has no shortage of star power on the show.

With such talent consistent creativity, as the blue brand has shown over the last few years, SmackDown was an impactful show. Loaded with some hard-hitting matches, and well-known rivals crossing paths, add a heel turn from an honorary member in a faction, it was an easy recipe for a loaded show. Thankfully, WWE did not choose to fire Roman Reigns for attacking the boss. Instead, we had Shane McMahon seeking revenge.

In this article, we present 4 biggest things we secretly learned from the latest episode of Smackdown Live.

#1 It's about time IIconics drop those titles

Okay, we get it. The IIconics' WrestleMania win was a fluke. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay stole the win at New York, but they haven't been able to win anything since. From losing a tag match to Bayley and Naomi to losing singles matches to Naomi on RAW and Kairi Sane on SmackDown, the tag champions have become a joke.

Winning and losing may not matter in Pro-Wrestling, but it's only so many matches a team can lose and still stay relevant. The IIconics have won absolutely nothing after 'Mania. While mid-card champions do lose a lot in WWE, IIconics seem to be getting some special treatment. When someone had to take a pin on last week's 8-women tag match on SmackDown, it was Royce who did the honors.

Both Royce and Kay have been losing quickly too, and have become a comedy act. It's evident that they are placeholders until a better team takes away the titles from them. Still, WWE's treatment of the talented duo is anything but ICONIC.

