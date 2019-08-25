4 biggest things WWE could be planning on RAW this week: A heel turn, The Fiend's new victim (26 August 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22.14K // 25 Aug 2019, 15:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What could happen on RAW?

RAW was held in Minnesota last week, and it was an impressive show. The King of the Ring tournament began on the red brand last week, and we also witnessed a number of impressive matches.

Samoa Joe defeated Cesaro, and Cedric Alexander pinned Sami Zayn in two matches of the King of the Ring tournament. The other four King of the Ring participants fought in a tag team match. After a defeat against The Miz, Dolph Ziggler lost to Roman Reigns last week.

Elsewhere on the show, the Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross beat Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Sasha Banks attacked Natalya in the backstage area. Moreover, the RAW Tag Team Championship changed hands as Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins won the twin belts.

The upcoming RAW will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Following an action-packed episode last week, the anticipation will be high this week. Drew McIntyre will tussle with Ricochet and The Miz will take on Baron Corbin.

Let's discuss four things WWE could be planning on RAW this week.

#4 Sami Zayn costs The Miz his King of the Ring match

The Miz is set to face Baron Corbin on RAW this week. The two men crossed paths in a tag team match last week, and Corbin was pinned by Ricochet. The Miz ended his rivalry with Dolph Ziggler, whereas Corbin returned last week after a hiatus.

The Miz hosted an episode of The Miz TV on SmackDown Live last week. Sami Zayn, who also participated in the King of the Ring tournament, was the special guest. The former NXT Champion took shots at the A-Lister and he introduced the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Things got heated during the segment as Nakamura delivered a vicious Kinshasa to The Miz.

Perhaps WWE gave us a hint of a new rivalry on SmackDown Live last week. Considering Sami Zayn aligned with Nakamura, the former could interfere the match between The Miz and Corbin. It will not be surprising if Zayn helps Corbin to pin the A-Lister. It could start a new feud and the eight-time Intercontinental Champion might challenge the current Intercontinental Champion at Clash of Champions.

1 / 4 NEXT