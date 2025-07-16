4 Biggest WWE Superstars who are currently off TV due to injuries

WWE has been infected with an injury bug of late, with several of the company's biggest superstars being ruled out of action and off television due to their respective injuries. The latest of these setbacks may be the biggest one the global juggernaut has suffered in years, with Seth Rollins getting injured at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend.

In this article, we will shed light on some of WWE's biggest stars who are currently out of action due to medical concerns. To begin with, we wish them all healthy and swift recoveries.

#4. Former WWE World Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins suffered a freak accident at Saturday Night's Main Event XL during his match against LA Knight. Rollins is not just Mr. Money in the Bank, but he was being positioned as the face of Monday Night RAW for the first time in six years, even despite his almost year-long reign as World Heavyweight Champion in 2023-24, when Cody Rhodes led the charge.

Rollins was involved in major feuds with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and more, simultaneously, and his injury comes as a massive blow to WWE, especially with SummerSlam looming. There is no timeline or even an official diagnosis on his recovery, yes, but given The Visionary's erstwhile issues with his knees, one can expect him to be out for quite a while.

#3. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan suffered an injury last month during her match against Kairi Sane on RAW, merely seconds into the contest. She dislocated her right shoulder while attempting a rudimentary takedown, and as a result, is expected to be out of action indefinitely.

Further updates on her condition are expected as she undergoes treatment, but the general recovery time for her injury would indicate a return by fall or during winter. In the meantime, her absence has been factored into the combustible Judgment Day storyline, with Roxanne Perez replacing Morgan as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

#2. Rey Mysterio

Rey suffered a torn groin and a busted eardrum during a six-man tag team match on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41, ruling him out of his scheduled singles match against El Grande Americano at The Show of Shows. He underwent surgery for the groin tear a few days later and also received treatment for his busted eardrum.

The WWE Hall of Famer officially returned to physical therapy in late June. Although he made a non-physical appearance during June’s Worlds Collide, he isn’t cleared to compete yet. The Master of 619 will likely return to in-ring action during the fall season, as he is advertised for WWE's upcoming house shows in Mexico.

#1. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been sidelined from in-ring action since April, when he revealed his serious neck injury on SmackDown. The condition was severe enough to force him to withdraw from his scheduled WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton. WWE’s medical team emphasized that any further in-ring activity could pose a fatal risk, prompting an immediate halt to his wrestling career for the time being.

An MRI conducted in April confirmed spinal cord compression and stenosis, leading to an urgent recommendation for surgery. Owens had initially hoped to avoid going under the knife by exploring non-invasive treatment, but his condition worsened significantly in June. He began experiencing intense neck pain, tingling in his arms, and weakness in his legs.

As a result, The Prizefighter will soon undergo neck surgery, which is expected to involve a fusion procedure or something similar. If the surgery proceeds as planned, Owens likely faces a six- to 12-month recovery period.

