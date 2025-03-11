4 Blockbuster matches for Alexa Bliss at WWE WrestleMania 41

Alexa Black is back in WWE. She returned in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match a month and a half ago. Since then, she has competed on SmackDown and even at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

While she's been back with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut for many weeks, she has yet to fully immerse herself in a new, exciting storyline. Instead, she has mostly been watching from the outside.

World Wrestling Entertainment's next big premium live event is WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and 20. With this being the company's biggest show of the year, just about every wrestler wants to be part of the card.

Alexa Bliss is surely no different. Not only should she want to be part of WrestleMania, but the Sports Entertainment juggernaut should want to put her on the show. This article will look at a handful of blockbuster bouts she could have at WrestleMania in April.

#4. Alexa Bliss could take on Nia Jax at WrestleMania 41

Nia Jax is one of the most dominant female competitors going today. She is a former RAW Women's Champion, WWE Women's Champion, and Women's Tag Team Champion.

While Alexa Bliss hasn't had a major story since returning to WWE television, there was a potential teaser during an episode of SmackDown. Alexa Bliss went face-to-face with Nia Jax.

The two former world champions were once close friends. They even competed one-on-one at WrestleMania after an ugly split. There is a chance that the two could soon go one-on-one again at the biggest PLE of the year.

#3. She could go one-on-one with her former friend Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross is one of WWE's most underrated performers. She is a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion and a former RAW Women's Champion. Nikki also once held the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, which she even successfully cashed in.

Like Nia Jax, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss were once friends. The pair even held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles together. Unfortunately, when Alexa joined The Fiend, the two split.

If there remains bad blood between the former Women's Tag Team Champions, they could end up feuding heading into WrestleMania. The two battling it out after having previously teamed up at the big show would be quite fitting.

#2. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross could unite to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

While Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss could be enemies, they could reunite. There have long been rumors that Alexa Bliss could join The Wyatt Sicks. Now that she's back on WWE SmackDown, this is even more plausible.

If the two reunite, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss could chase after the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. The current champions are the duo of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, arguably the backbones of The Judgment Day.

At WrestleMania, Alexa and Nikki could team up to challenge Raquel and Liv. Both teams have been key players in the tag team division in various eras of the titles' lineage, so the two teams going at it makes a lot of sense. Who knows, Judgment Day and The Wyatt Sicks could also get involved.

#1. She could battle Becky Lynch if she returns to WWE any time soon

Becky Lynch is one of the greatest ever to do it. She has held numerous titles in WWE, including the NXT Women's Championship, RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and beyond. She has truly done it all.

The Man, unfortunately, hasn't been seen in quite some time. After losing the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan last year, Becky then lost in a Steel Cage Match and left. While most expected her back by January for RAW's Netflix premiere, Becky is yet to actually show up again.

Given that it is WrestleMania season, if Becky returns, it will likely be before The Show of Shows. She and Alexa could feud in the next month, leading to a showdown between the WWE stars at WrestleMania. They've battled before, so it only makes sense that the pair could go at it again.

