4 blockbuster matches if The Rock vs. Roman Reigns does not happen at WrestleMania 40

The Rock returned to SmackDown this week to a thunderous ovation, providing the WWE Universe with an experience of a lifetime. The People's Champion shut down Austin Theory in his first promotional appearance since late 2019.

Currently, there is scanty information regarding the implications of his return. It could be a one-off or lead to a major storyline in the foreseeable future. In the latter's case, fans can expect The Rock to collide with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

However, speculation must always be taken with a pinch of salt. Rock vs. Reigns was heavily rumored and locked in for WrestleMania 39 but plans never fell into action.

Furthermore, considering his age and busy schedule, chances still seem thin. Fortunately, WWE has plenty of options in their bag if The Rock vs. Roman Reigns does not happen at WrestleMania 40.

#4. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes' sole purpose in the wrestling industry is to finish the story. The American Nightmare came super close to achieving that against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 but eventually fell short.

Pertaining to his loss last year, logic dictates that Reigns vs. Rhodes II is the plan for The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, times have changed since April 2023. A new World Title was introduced, and we have a deserving champion regularly defending the gold.

The inaugural World Heavyweight Champion is Seth Rollins, a familiar foe to The American Nightmare. Assuming Rollins remains the champion till WrestleMania next year, WWE may opt for The Architect to battle Rhodes again, with the latter emerging victorious.

#3. The Rock vs. LA Knight

Is he the next megastar?

If The Rock has got enough gas left in his tank, the WWE Universe would love to watch a dream bout against Roman Reigns. However, the company could use this opportunity wisely and more effectively for an emerging superstar.

LA Knight has gained immense notoriety in the last few months and is generating massive pops. His gimmick reminds us of The Rock in his prime. There are only a few superstars who could smoothly entertain the crowd with their microphone skills as compared to The Megastar.

Triple H is finally capitalizing on Knight's momentum and popularity, as shown by his recent booking. The build and development should be steady, likely culminating in a major match at WrestleMania 40.

Considering their similarities, The Rock could have his swan song with LA Knight, where he could pass the torch and assist in creating a massive star.

#2. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch for Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley has dominated the women's division in 2023, especially following her career-defining victory over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. If we add The Judgment Day into the mix, Ripley seems invincible.

Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, and Natalya have fallen to Mami. However, WWE did save a potential contender to challenge Ripley's title reign in Becky Lynch.

The Man is one of the biggest superstars of the women's division but had been booked rather underwhelmingly in the last twelve months. Fortunately, things are brewing for Lynch as they were expected to be.

Lynch took a trip down to the black-and-yellow brand to win the NXT Women's Championship after defeating Tiffany Stratton. A bout of The Man vs. Mami would definitely gather the attention of the masses, and it should be considered by the company.

#1. Gunther (c) vs. John Cena for Intercontinental Championship

Like Ripley, Gunther has been fierce and dominant this year. He traveled the distance in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and broke The Honky Tonk Man's record to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Considering the push he has received, fans can expect The Ring General to feature in a high-profile match at The Show of Shows in Philadelphia. Brock Lesnar seems to be the potential candidate, but John Cena could also present his challenge for the title.

The Doctor of Thuganomics has been eyeing the seventeenth world title, but he should turn his attention towards the Intercontinental Title. Cena has possibly accomplished almost all the endeavors and achievements except the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

Unfortunately, Gunther stands in his way of joining an elite club of Grand Slam Champions.

The Ring General vs. The Leader of Cenation could be a banger, and a win would solidify the former as a massive star.

Which potential match has the most probability of occurring at WrestleMania 40? Which bout are you looking forward to? Sound off in the comments section below!

