4 Things that can happen on WWE RAW (26th November, 2018)

The road to TLC continues

WWE Monday Night Raw will take place from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI this week. WWE will continue the build-up for their upcoming PPV Tables, Ladders & Chairs. A few matches have already been announced for the pay-per-view and more could be made official this week.

Last week, we saw a brawl between Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose in which Rollins ended up as the second best. Ambrose laid him out yet again. Also, Ronda Rousey came out all fired up and ready for a fight. She defeated Mickie James in a RAW Women's Championship match. So WWE will continue to book her strong leading up to TLC.

This is though, WWE needs to do a bit more than last week. They need to do something more exciting that will keep the fans watching for the entire three hours. We still don't know what the WWE has planned for guys like Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley. So it'll be interesting to know what's going on with that.

In this article, we will take a look at four blockbuster things that will happen on WWE Raw this week-

#4 Finn Balor to face Baron Corbin

Is Balor going to replace Strowman?

Last week, WWE did an injury angle for Braun Strowman to write him off the TV. He has since undergone an elbow surgery and we don't know his status for TLC. WWE have announced that as Strowman's replacement, Finn Balor will take on Baron Corbin on Monday Night RAW.

If you don't already know, we saw Bray Wyatt make his return at WWE Starrcade event on Saturday. The interesting thing about that is that WWE did not put his return in the actual one-hour special program on the WWE Network. Many believe that Bray Wyatt could be the actual replacement for Strowman because he wrestled Corbin at Starrcade.

It looks like Finn Balor is just a pawn in setting up Bray Wyatt's WWE return. Because we have already seen a long feud between Balor & Corbin, it's unlikely that WWE will do it again.

