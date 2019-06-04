×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 blockbuster WWE returns and storylines that would drastically improve falling TV ratings

Aaron
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.51K   //    04 Jun 2019, 09:49 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

WWE's decrease in overall viewership for their weekly WWE Raw and SmackDown Live shows have been falling at a pretty consistent rate over the last few years, but with the company having two new television rights deals in place, the ratings are a more important topic now than ever.

Over the last few years, Vince McMahon's company has had a booking formula that hasn't been too conducive to getting the wrestlers on his roster over with the fans.

At this point, it's clear that some things within the company need to change. On top of that, some of the superstars within WWE would probably benefit from having their characters altered or changed completely.

In addition to changing a few of their characters' roles, they could also benefit from bringing back former big-name superstars in an attempt to not only improve their weekly television ratings in the short-term, but to help build stars for the long-term.

So with that in mind, here are 4 returns and storylines that would improve WWE's weekly ratings.

#4 The Rock returns for another title run

The last time we saw The Rock compete in a competitive match was way back at WrestleMania 29, where he lost the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to John Cena in the show's main event.

Due to a pretty severe injury that he suffered during his match with Cena, it's been difficult for The Rock to make his way back to the ring for anything other than a squash match. Essentially, the ex-WWE Champion is probably more concerned with preserving his movie career than he is with having another match.

But if he does end up having a desire for another WWE Championship run, then Vince McMahon will undoubtedly make that happen. Of course, The Rock would have to be willing to appear on TV fairly often to make this worthwhile, but if done correctly, it could, in the end, help WWE launch their next mainstream star.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
John Cena CM Punk
Advertisement
5 Attitude Era storylines WWE would never use today
RELATED STORY
3 possible ways Vince McMahon can improve the poor ratings
RELATED STORY
5 Desperate measures that Vince McMahon could take to increase WWE TV ratings 
RELATED STORY
What if TV Networks, Shareholders and Sponsors are partly the cause of bad ratings for WWE?
RELATED STORY
7 underwhelming WWE returns
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Surprising returns we can witness tonight
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why WWE needs to convert back to the TV-14 rating
RELATED STORY
3 Future Storylines that will likely happen in the WWE
RELATED STORY
4 times WCW embarrassed WWE on Live TV
RELATED STORY
4 Interesting scenarios that could happen if CM Punk rejoins WWE again
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us