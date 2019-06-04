4 blockbuster WWE returns and storylines that would drastically improve falling TV ratings

Aaron FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.51K // 04 Jun 2019, 09:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

WWE's decrease in overall viewership for their weekly WWE Raw and SmackDown Live shows have been falling at a pretty consistent rate over the last few years, but with the company having two new television rights deals in place, the ratings are a more important topic now than ever.

Over the last few years, Vince McMahon's company has had a booking formula that hasn't been too conducive to getting the wrestlers on his roster over with the fans.

At this point, it's clear that some things within the company need to change. On top of that, some of the superstars within WWE would probably benefit from having their characters altered or changed completely.

In addition to changing a few of their characters' roles, they could also benefit from bringing back former big-name superstars in an attempt to not only improve their weekly television ratings in the short-term, but to help build stars for the long-term.

So with that in mind, here are 4 returns and storylines that would improve WWE's weekly ratings.

#4 The Rock returns for another title run

The last time we saw The Rock compete in a competitive match was way back at WrestleMania 29, where he lost the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to John Cena in the show's main event.

Due to a pretty severe injury that he suffered during his match with Cena, it's been difficult for The Rock to make his way back to the ring for anything other than a squash match. Essentially, the ex-WWE Champion is probably more concerned with preserving his movie career than he is with having another match.

But if he does end up having a desire for another WWE Championship run, then Vince McMahon will undoubtedly make that happen. Of course, The Rock would have to be willing to appear on TV fairly often to make this worthwhile, but if done correctly, it could, in the end, help WWE launch their next mainstream star.

1 / 4 NEXT