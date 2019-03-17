4 Bold Predictions For WrestleMania 35

Wrestlemania is less than a month away and anticipation for it is at an all-time high

The "Show of Shows" is coming and we are certainly on The Road to WrestleMania. With less than a month left for the show, the anticipation is sky high with fans already excited about some of the matches that would feature on the show.

WrestleMania, for all its worth, is always a show that features some strange twists and sometimes even outright shockers. That's why sometimes it makes it fun to try to predict what could happen on the show.

Keeping that in mind let's list our own predictions for the show, we'll see later how many of them were actually correct.

#1 Seth Rollins Beats Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title

Brock Lesnar has hardly been around Lately and that has adversely affected the build-up for his match at Wrestlemania

I'm not sure if we can actually call it a bold prediction now because more or less the writing is on the wall for Brock Lesnar as far as Universal Championship is concerned. WWE should have realized by now that the contract Brock Lesnar is on, making him the Universal Champion was probably the worst possible way to use him.

He's never around, which leads to next to nothing visibility for the Universal Championship. Off late it has become clear as well that he's focusing on his UFC in-ring return against Daniel Cormier which leads to him being absent before the build-up of the biggest show of the year.

There could have been a plethora of other ways and scenarios in which he could have been used. But putting the biggest gold on a part-timer is certainly a mistake. Even WWE would have realized that by now and would be looking to put the belt on Seth at WrestleMania.

