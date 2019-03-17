×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 Bold Predictions For WrestleMania 35

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
561   //    17 Mar 2019, 20:28 IST

Wrestlemania is less than a month away and anticipation for it is at an all-time high
Wrestlemania is less than a month away and anticipation for it is at an all-time high

The "Show of Shows" is coming and we are certainly on The Road to WrestleMania. With less than a month left for the show, the anticipation is sky high with fans already excited about some of the matches that would feature on the show.

WrestleMania, for all its worth, is always a show that features some strange twists and sometimes even outright shockers. That's why sometimes it makes it fun to try to predict what could happen on the show.

Keeping that in mind let's list our own predictions for the show, we'll see later how many of them were actually correct.

#1 Seth Rollins Beats Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title

Brock Lesnar has hardly been around Lately and that has adversely affected the build-up for his match at Wrestlemania
Brock Lesnar has hardly been around Lately and that has adversely affected the build-up for his match at Wrestlemania

I'm not sure if we can actually call it a bold prediction now because more or less the writing is on the wall for Brock Lesnar as far as Universal Championship is concerned. WWE should have realized by now that the contract Brock Lesnar is on, making him the Universal Champion was probably the worst possible way to use him.

He's never around, which leads to next to nothing visibility for the Universal Championship. Off late it has become clear as well that he's focusing on his UFC in-ring return against Daniel Cormier which leads to him being absent before the build-up of the biggest show of the year.

There could have been a plethora of other ways and scenarios in which he could have been used. But putting the biggest gold on a part-timer is certainly a mistake. Even WWE would have realized that by now and would be looking to put the belt on Seth at WrestleMania.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Batista Becky Lynch
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
4 Bold Predictions For WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 bold predictions for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Early Predictions for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Match Card Predictions
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35 : Match Card Predictions
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 matches that could be confirmed in the coming week
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Championship Matchup Predictions
RELATED STORY
4 things Braun Strowman could do at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 WWE matches That Could Bring the House Down 
RELATED STORY
Early prediction: 4 reasons why Triple H will defeat Batista at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us