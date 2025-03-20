4 bold predictions for Jey Uso's mystery partner on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW aired live from Brussels, Belgium on Monday and it was a fantastic show. There were several very good matches, but most notably, John Cena and Cody Rhodes had an all-time segment that will be remembered for years to come.

However, there was a match that raised some brows. Jey Uso went one-on-one with Austin Theory. Not only did Jey won, but he defeated A-Town's finest in a matter of seconds. He even got a few licks in on Grayson Waller.

After Jey successfully dispatched Theory, A-Town Down Under was not happy. They proceeded to make a challenge for next week's episode of the red brand. The challenge was for A-Town Down Under to battle Jey Uso and any partner of his choosing, with the implication that Jey might not find help.

Some of the more obvious names to come to his aid include Sami Zayn, if he's recovered from his injuries, and Jimmy Uso - if Adam Pearce allows it. There are also some other options that could be even more exciting. This article will look at four bold predictions for Jey Uso's partner on Monday.

Below are four bold predictions for Jey Uso's mystery partner on WWE RAW.

#4. Joe Coffey could move up from WWE NXT to team up with Jey Uso

Gallus is a stable on WWE NXT and EVOLVE. The group is comprised of three men: Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, and Mark Coffey. They united on NXT UK before moving over to the United States together.

Of the three, Joe Coffey is the leader. He has headlined NXT UK TakeOver events and has gone after major singles titles in the past. While he has come up short, the former NXT UK star always fights hard. Oh, and most importantly, he's Scottish.

RAW next week will be taking place in Scotland. Given that Coffey is arguably the biggest name in NXT who is Scottish, he could come up and either move to the main roster permanently or have a guest spot like Axiom did. Regardless, he could help Jey against A-Town Down Under.

#3. Rusev could make his return as Jey's partner

Expand Tweet

Rusev is a former WWE United States Champion who had time spent on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. Several years ago, he left the sports entertainment juggernaut and moved on to All Elite Wrestling.

While he had some highlights there, ultimately, most fans were of the opinion that Rusev's time as Miro was disappointing. He was never booked consistently enough. Now, however, he has left the company and many believe that he, and potentially his wife Lana, could be WWE-bound.

If The Bulgarian Brute is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, then Monday could be Rusev Day. The Redeemer could return as Jey's partner and destroy A-Town Down Under. From there, he could focus on earning a title opportunity of his own.

#2. Joe Hendry could cross the line again

Expand Tweet

Say his name and he'll appear. Joe Hendry is a TNA Wrestling star who has made waves in the world of pro wrestling. He started shaking things up by appearing on WWE NXT last year.

The Scottish Hendry then took things further in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He was a surprise entry at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble event and while Joe didn't win the bout, he did have a solid showing that fans absolutely loved to witness.

Just as with the entry for Joe Coffey, Joe Hendry could return home to Scotland as Jey Uso's partner against A-Town Down Under. The fans in attendance would lose their minds and it would continue to help strengthen the promotion's working relationship with TNA Wrestling.

#1. Ilja Dragunov could return from injury earlier than expected

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most intense and hard-hitting pro wrestlers in WWE today and perhaps in many years. He is a former NXT Champion and a former United Kingdom Champion. Ilja moved to RAW in the 2024 Draft.

Unfortunately, The Mad Dragon has been away from WWE television for months now due to an injury. Despite that, he is a super-human and was reportedly working out at the Performance Center a few months ago.

This could mean that Ilja is nearing a return to the ring or is even cleared. In what may be a bold prediction depending on the status of his health, Ilja could show up as Jey Uso's tag team partner. The two battled last year, but also seemed to be on good terms, so uniting for one night isn't unrealistic.

