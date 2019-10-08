4 Botches and mistakes you missed this week on Monday Night RAW (October 7th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.87K // 08 Oct 2019, 17:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tyson Fury made quite the impression last night on RAW

The fall out from this weekend's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view was expected to dominate Monday Night RAW since the focus is now set to shift to Crown Jewel which takes place in less than three weeks time.

Instead, WWE didn't reference Hell in a Cell much all night and both Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt were mysteriously absent from the show. Wyatt was reported to have been injured as part of the Hell in a Cell main event, but later appeared after the cameras finished rolling, whilst Rollins was at the arena but WWE opted to now have him appear in front of the live crowd.

Instead, WWE gave a number of other stars the chance to be part of RAW and focused on storylines including Lana, Rusev, Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman. It was a strange fallout episode following a pay-per-view and as expected, it contained a number of shocking botches and mistakes.

#4 Lacey Evans' Moonsault

Evans and Natalya put on a fantastic match on RAW

Much like Charlotte Flair, Lacey Evans has shown off a number of times that she can do a fantastic moonsault, the only issue is the fact that the move only looks good if she's able to perform it on an opponent who is lying down.

Evans and Flair have both delivered moonsaults to standing opponents before and it makes the move look like nothing more than a backward clothesline, which was proven once again last night.

Lacey Evans took on Natalya in a Last Woman Standing match where she delivered a moonsault off the barricade, which looked as though it barely touched Natalya and The Queen of Harts also looked as though she was taking the bump before Evans even touched her.

It was a great match between two of WWE's best female technical wrestlers, but there were still a number of awkward moments throughout.

1 / 4 NEXT