4 British Independent Stars that NXT UK should sign

NXT UK will be one of the most watched shows on the WWE Network

On December 15, 2016, WWE did a press conference at the O2 Arena where they announced a two-day Tournament to crown the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion. The event took place on January 14 &15, 2017 at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne in the finals to become the inaugural WWE United Kingdom.

This event was reportedly in reaction to ITV, one of the most popular TV channels in the UK, announcing that they would be bringing back World of Sports Wrestling, which was the most popular wrestling show in the UK for 33 years until 1988.

WWE made the formal announcement about 'NXT UK ' at the 2018 United Kingdom Championship Tournament with UK Wrestling legend, Johnny Saint being revealed as the General Manager of the brand.

The first set of tapings for NXT UK took place on 28 & 29 July 2018 from the Cambridge Corn Exchange in Cambridge, England, and the show is all set to premiere on the WWE Network on October 17.

With some of the best professional wrestlers from all over the United Kingdom, NXT UK promises to be one hell of a weekly show and is sure to draw a large number of fans on the network. In spite of having stars like Tyler Bate, Toni Storm, Rhea Ripley, Trent Seven, and Pete Dunne, NXT UK needs a few big signings to establish itself as one of the premier Wrestling promotions in the UK.

Here are 4 Superstars that NXT UK should sign as soon as possible:

# 4 Zack Sabre Jr

ZSJ is the best technical wrestler in the world right now

Zack Sabre Jr was a participant in the highly-acclaimed WWE Cruiserweight Classic in 2016. The Brit Submission Specialist even managed to get through to the semi-finals of the tournament before falling to tournament finalist Gran Metallik. This was reportedly due to the Brit refusing to sign with WWE as he along with Kota Ibushi were pencilled to be in the finals of this 32-man Single Elimination Tournament.

ZSJ has been performing in various independent promotion all around the world and signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling last year. He joined the Suzuki Gun stable in the promotion and even won the prestigious New Japan Cup earlier this year.

With news and rumours of New Japan Management rubbing talents the wrong way and New Japan stars weighing their options before re-signing with the company surfacing for the past few days, this is perfect to opportunity for Triple H &Co. to sign one of the hottest independent stars in the world today.

ZSJ would be an asset for any promotion he works for. He will take NXT UK to newer heights and with a name like him on board, the sky is the limit for WWE's most recent brand.

