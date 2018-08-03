4 Brock Lesnar matches that could have been perfect for SummerSlam

Rimika Saini

The Beast is rumored to leave this summer

If box-office attention and mainstream exposure are anything to take into consideration during the Biggest Party of the Summer, then Brock Lesnar is the first person that comes to mind.

The Beast Incarnate has been a riot for the company, headlining SummerSlam for a record six times. With the Universal Champion heading into Brooklyn for his seventh main event, the fans have been disappointed with the continuous effort to push Roman Reigns.

The Big Dog has called himself the 'uncrowned' Universal Champion, and the fans have not bought a single thing that the company has sold to them.

The Roman Reigns experiment doesn't work in high-pressure situations, with WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble being the ideal examples.

Since the Beast is rumored to leave WWE after SummerSlam, there's no way he won't drop the title to the Big Dog.

The only thing that is breaking the internet about this feud is Brock Lesnar's on-going verbal alterations with his advocate, Paul Heyman.

Regardless of the main event that will happen in Brooklyn, there were many other top bouts that could have got the fans interested in the Universal Championship match.

Here are the 4 Brock Lesnar matches that could have been perfect for SummerSlam 2018.

#1 Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley

This could have been good

Ever since Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley last week to earn his shot to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, the fans have become more outrageous about the company's creative direction.

Bobby Lashley decimated The Big Dog at Extreme Rules which should have catapulted him to the top as the No.1 contender to square off against Lesnar at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The match sounded fresh and could have brought some excitement to an otherwise predictable event.

With The Big Dog already failing to win over the fans, The Dominator could have filled the void by dethroning Brock Lesnar and becoming the Universal Champion.

Considering how things transpired this week, it seems the former ECW Champion will lock horns with Elias at SummerSlam which only justifies how poor WWE has booked him.

If there was a momentous time for Bobby Lashley to ascend to the top, it was now, but it seems it won't ever happen now.

