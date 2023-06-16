4 brutal injuries suffered at Money in the Bank 

The Money in the Bank ladder match is one of the most brutal bouts in professional wrestling. We always see some dangerous spots every year.

The match takes a heavy toll on their competitors, from back-drops onto ladders to Sunset Flip powerbombs.

Let's look at four brutal injuries suffered at Money in the Bank, not limited to the ladder matches.

#4 Rob Van Dam busts his head open in the 2013 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Rob Van Dam had a memorable homecoming at MITB 2 013

After a multi-year hiatus, Rob Van Dam returned to WWE at Money in the Bank 2013. In an all-star field, Van Dam proved that he hadn't lost a step in the ring.

RVD held his own during the match and executed a Five Star Frog Splash from the top of a ladder. Despite an impressive performance, he couldn't unhook the briefcase as Randy Orton and a mid-air RKO dashed his dreams.

The former ECW Champion also suffered a nasty head injury, leaving a gash that had to be closed with a "Frankenstein zipper."

#3 Randy Orton felt the brutality of the MITB ladder match in 2014

WWE News & Results @dylanfriebel21 Randy Orton wins the Money in the Bank Match (2013) and he beat Daniel Bryan at Night of Champions in the Year (2014) http://t.co/Qr7hgtVHRm Randy Orton wins the Money in the Bank Match (2013) and he beat Daniel Bryan at Night of Champions in the Year (2014) http://t.co/Qr7hgtVHRm

When Stephanie McMahon stripped Daniel Bryan of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the fate of the top prize was to be determined in a MITB ladder match, which included the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and Bray Wyatt.

The match again left a mark on the competitors as The Viper busted his head open. The ladder struck Orton's temple, leaving the fourteen-time World Champion in a pool of blood. The gash was sealed with 11 staples.

Impressively, Ortok took zero time off. Then a full-time Superstar, The Apex Predator, was in action on RAW the next night.

#2 Mark Henry fractured Big Show's ankle at MITB 2011

This is the only entry outside of the MITB ladder match. In the summer of 2011, Mark Henry went on an absolute rampage after being knocked out by Big Show on SmackDown.

The World's Strongest Man's primary target was Show, who suffered the Hall of Famer's wrath in July in the worst way. Henry made quick work of his larger opponent in a squash match.

Following his victory, Henry wrapped a chair around Show's leg and broke his angle with a Splash from the second rope. The World's Largest Athlete was carried out of the arena on a cart and returned several months later.

#1 Sheamus suffered a torn labrum at Money in the Bank in 2013

RVD wasn't the only person injured in the 2013 All-Star Money in the Bank ladder match. CM Punk and Sheamus also suffered injuries during the grueling war.

However, The Celtic Warrior's injury was much more severe. He suffered a torn labrum on his shoulder, eventually taking him off-screen.

The initial injury occurred during the ladder match but was exacerbated over the following weeks. Sheamus would return as a surprise entrant in the 2014 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Poll : 0 votes