4 Burning questions after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is officially in the books, and what a Premium Live Event it was! From epic returns of hometown heroes to the unforgettable swerve ending, Triple H and his team delivered the "industry-changing" show they had promised the audience and more.

Coming off what many are calling an all-time great PLE, one can safely say the Road To WrestleMania feeling has been fully restored. Fans are eager to see what’s next for John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, and others as we head into WrestleMania 41. Naturally, the millions watching at home also have a few questions, given how open-endedly most segments were concluded.

Here are four burning questions on everyone's minds following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

#4. Which non-world title WrestleMania 41 matches were set up at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 brought the number of confirmed WrestleMania 41 matches up to four. With Jey Uso facing Gunther and Charlotte Flair taking on Tiffany Stratton already set, John Cena and Bianca Belair punched their tickets to The Show of Shows as well. While Cena will face Cody Rhodes, Belair will find out on Monday who her challenger in Las Vegas will be, either IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley.

However, a lot happened beyond that, including the returns of Jade Cargill and Randy Orton, who attacked Naomi and Kevin Owens, respectively. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins caused CM Punk to lose the men's Chamber, while other eliminations may have hinted at the direction for Allegiant Stadium. As such, fans were left wondering which of these interactions would lead to matches at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Will Punk and Rollins have a rematch at The Showcase of Immortals? Will The Voice Of The Voiceless call in his favor to get added to a world title match? Are Owens and Sami Zayn finished after Orton's return? So much will need to be clarified in the coming weeks.

#3. The Bianca Belair-JadeCargill-Naomi question is heavy on everyone's minds after WWE Elimination Chamber

Jade Cargill made a spectacular return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, executing a shocking attack on Naomi. The Storm's beatdown on The Glow appeared to confirm the fan theory that the former TNA Knockouts Champion was her mysterious attacker in November 2024 rather than Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

However, the Bianca Belair part of the equation was left unsolved, as Cargill barely interacted with The EST. Did Belair know about Naomi's actions? Was she an accomplice in the wrongdoing, or was she hoodwinked by her trusted friend? Why hasn’t she been in touch with her former partner over the last three months? Did the three-time women's champion set up her current partner to take the blame?

After another eternal babyface shocked the world by turning, a Bianca Belair heel turn isn't that far-fetched

#2. Why didn't Roman Reigns return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

The OTC was eliminated from The Royal Rumble by CM Punk and written off by Seth Rollins, both of whom were in the Chamber [Images:WWE.com]

Although WWE Elimination Chamber featured multiple blockbuster returns, there was one expected comeback that didn't happen: Roman Reigns's. The Tribal Chief was sidelined by two ringside Seth Rollins stomps at the Royal Rumble and has not been seen since. Many fans expected the OTC would show up at The Rogers Center and cost The Visionary, setting up a WrestleMania 41 match.

Since there's no chance the six-time world champion will miss The Show of Shows, why didn't he return at the Chamber? Will he confront his former brother down the line? Is he instead headed back on a collision course with The Rock as Cody Rhodes' ally? What about CM Punk, with whom he shares a tense relationship?

The Head Of The Table's absence in Toronto raised many questions regarding his direction on the Road to The Showcase Of The Immortals.

#1. Why did John Cena turn heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

"Why, John Cena, why?" was the question on this writer's mind—and probably on the minds of millions around the world—as he watched his childhood hero turn heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. After two decades of resisting the dark side, The Cenation Leader finally gave in, aligning himself with The Rock and viciously beating Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes into a bloody mess.

The world was left in shock, asking a multitude of questions about why the former Chain Gang Soldier sold his soul to his great rival. Why turn heel now? What motivation lies behind this epic character change? What did The Final Boss promise his fellow Hollywood star in exchange for selling out? Will Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga now serve as Cena's backup? How will CM Punk and others react?

The world can't wait to see how the long-awaited John Cena heel run unfolds following a spectacular turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

