4 celebrities who could be part of WrestleMania 39

In our fast-paced, interconnected world, WWE is more than just a professional wrestling brand; it has become a global phenomenon. The transition has occurred smoothly, partially because of the company's overwhelming and effective use of larger-than-life celebrities.

Most recently, Logan Paul, the social media sensation with an unrivaled fan following, competed in a high-profile WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Paul's inclusion in the Riyadh spectacle has fuelled speculation of more celebrity involvement in the Stamford-based promotion's biggest premium live event, WrestleMania.

WrestleMania has never been short of celebrity appearances. This year, Logan Paul, Johnny Knoxville, Pat McAfee, and Gable Steveson showed up at The Show of Shows. Here, we look at four celebrities who could be a part of The Grandest Stage of Them All in Hollywood next year.

#4 Jake Paul may work with WWE again

Speaking of Logan Paul and famous YouTubers, his brother, Jake Paul, also played a significant role at Crown Jewel. The boxer knocked out The Usos and confronted Solo Sikoa, The Enforcer of The Bloodline. However, his involvement wasn't enough because The Maverick eventually lost to Roman Reigns.

Luckily for Jake's fans, his appearance in Riyadh was likely not a one-off. Triple H is seemingly keen to work with the 25-year-old influencer, and the enthusiasm is reportedly mutual. The Maverick himself believes that his brother's transition to sports entertainment was "inevitable."

"Truthfully, I think it's inevitable. I'm biased, but I think what we're doing is incredibly exciting, at least for me, personally, it is incredibly exciting (...) If I were watching two brothers take over, and I use that word intentionally, take over two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling in a way that has never been done before, my curiosity would be piqued. We're making history as we speak, and I think Jake's crossover into WWE is inevitable," said Logan.

He recently came off a massive statement victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva. Hence, Jake, like his brother, does have plenty of passion for combat sports, and their dedication seems unparalleled. If he does make the transition, WrestleMania Hollywood is the obvious platform to make an impactful in-ring debut.

As for an opponent, The Tribal Chief seems the most logical choice, but he may be preoccupied. Someone like Sami Zayn or Solo Sikoa could also be credible challengers for Jake, mainly because The Problem Child will likely defeat them.

#3 KSI can put on a show at WrestleMania Hollywood

One man watching Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns closely was KSI, the 29-year-old YouTuber, and rapper with over 41 million subscribers. "Knowledge, Strength, and Integrity" is his way of life, and he may bring these to WWE sooner rather than later.

Besides his incredible ability to entertain, KSI is also a credible fighter, having transitioned well into professional boxing. He has faced Logan Paul twice, and the two men share considerable respect for each other. Like his fellow YouTube rival and friend, he could also consider competing in WWE at WrestleMania 39.

During his match against Paul at Crown Jewel, The Tribal Chief mouthed "No more YouTube," heralding that he wasn't too keen on battling social media sensations with little pro wrestling experience. KSI acknowledged the comment and hilariously responded, suggesting that Reigns wants the "smoke."

KSI may have teased a similar route to WWE, but no concrete plans are set in stone. This is mere speculation. If he does show up in the company, WrestleMania Hollywood would be the ideal location.

#2 Tyson Fury could make his WrestleMania debut next year

Unlike the previous two entries, Tyson Fury is not known primarily for his social influence. The Gypsy King is known for knocking people out and breaking jaws in the boxing ring. One of the most prolific boxers of his generation, Fury has also occasionally made his presence felt in professional wrestling.

The 34-year-old British boxer attended WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, where he knocked out Austin Theory to prevent a cash-in. Following the main event, Fury shook hands with the winner, Roman Reigns, and helped Drew McIntyre up to his feet, where they embraced the crowd and sang to close the show.

There were plenty of teases of his in-ring comeback in Cardiff. Moreover, the undefeated boxer claimed he would be "open" to working with WWE after using the proverbial "never say never" phrase.

The Scottish Warrior would be a fitting opponent for The Gypsy King. They have taken shots at each other in the past but have maintained a cordial relationship. A rematch with Braun Strowman could also be on the cards for WrestleMania 39, but that depends on Fury's schedule and external commitments.

#1 The Rock could return for a monumental dream match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood

Dream or reality?

For many fans, the best possible main event for WrestleMania Hollywood would be Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. It is a dream match two years in the making with enormous drawing power and storytelling potential. The Black Adam star has a packed schedule, but this blockbuster encounter could become a reality next April.

The story writes itself. For over 800 days, Reigns has prided himself as "The Tribal Chief," ruling with an iron fist over the locker room and his tribe. However, The Rock, a fellow member of the Anoa'i Family, has not yet acknowledged him on television. Hence, the future Hall of Famer may return to teach his younger cousin a lesson.

Excluding a short skirmish with Erick Rowan, The People's Champion has not competed in a full-fledged wrestling match in nearly a decade. Film producers and companies always express concerns over the megastar's health when he steps into the squared circle. However, all signs and reports point towards The Rock's massive return and a huge match against Reigns at WrestleMania.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes