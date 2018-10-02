4 celebrities who have appeared on SmackDown's road to episode 1000

Will celebrities make an appearance on SmackDown 1000?

There's a saying that fame attracts fame, and there is nowhere where this is truer than in the WWE. The WWE has a large international audience, and that is an attraction for all the international superstars that have appeared on its shows.

Over the years, everyone from boxers and actors, to even the current American President Donald Trump have appeared in the WWE. As we look forward to the 1000th episode of SmackDown, we take a look at some of the celebrities who have appeared on the blue brand.

Honorable mentions

In this section we take a look at the reverse scenario; superstars who have successfully transitioned from WWE stars to international icons, John Cena, Batista, and the Rock are the first that come to mind, but others like Becky Lynch, The Bella Twins, Chris Jericho, and The Miz also deserve recognition. The Miz especially deserves credit because he has appeared four times in The Marine franchise.

#4 Busta Rhymes

Lets bust a rhyme

Those who attended the July 1 2002 edition of SmackDown went home with their minds blown. Apart from seeing dream tag teams such as Edge and Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho, John Cena and The Undertaker, they also got to see the 11-time Grammy nominated legend Busta Rhymes.

Busta's appearance on SmackDown was epic because he stood alongside The Rock, and was there to hype his presence in the movie Halloween Resurrection. The fans went wild on seeing Busta, and wouldn't mind seeing him one more time on the blue brand.

#3 Aaron and Nick Carter

Two of the biggest stars in the 2000's were the brothers Aaron and Nick Carter. The WWE invited them to judge a 2006 Diva dancing competition hosted by The Miz on SmackDown. The divas participating in the contest were not afraid to show off their dancing skills, and in the end, none of the men in the ring could decide who won.

In my opinion, Michelle McCool won because she captivated the crowd with her dancing skills. Who do you think won? Tell us in the comments.

