4 challengers for John Cena at Money in the Bank 2025

John Cena's Farewell Tour is going to enter its second half next month in June. The Undisputed WWE Champion is scheduled to appear at the Money in the Bank PLE at Intuit Dome in California. While he's set to face R-Truth on May 24 at Saturday Night's Main Event, Cena's opponent for Money in the Bank has still not been decided.

Let's take a look at a list of four potential challengers for the Last Real Champion at Money in the Bank:

#4. Wade Barrett

John Cena has a long history with the SmackDown commentator. When Wade Barrett made his WWE debut as the leader of Nexus, he immediately went after The Cenation leader. However, John Cena has been accused multiple times of burying Barrett after Team WWE beat Team Nexus at SummerSlam 2010.

Wade Barrett seemingly holds the grudge to this day, as he refuses to say anything nice about Cena while on commentary. He has even taken some shots at the 17-time world champion on social media.

could finally make his in-ring return in WWE and challenge Cena for a match at Money in the Bank. This could be Wade's way of seeking revenge against Cena for changing the trajectory of his career.

#3. AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One cemented his place as a great in the business following his rivalry against John Cena. One of his best feuds from his rookie year was against the WWE Champion, whom Styles beat at SummerSlam in Brooklyn.

Styles could re-ignite his decade-old rivalry with The GOAT by stepping up to him for a match at Money in the Bank. The two men have great chemistry in the ring, and it will be great to see them go toe-to-toe again.

#2. Cody Rhodes

John Cena beat Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two to win his record 17th World Championship in WWE. Rhodes hasn't appeared on the company's programming since.

The American Nightmare could make his triumphant return during Cena's match against R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event. This could set up a match between the two at Money in the Bank, where Rhodes will try to recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#1. CM Punk

CM Punk's rise to stardom in WWE started after he beat John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011 for the WWE Championship. The world champ also made Punk pass out to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto.

They are arguably each other's greatest rivals. The stars could run back the clock once again and have another stellar feud, perhaps starting at this year's Money in the Bank PLE. CM Punk could confront Cena on an episode of RAW after SNME to make the match official.

