4 Challengers for new WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu won the United States Championship against LA Knight at WrestleMania 41. This was The Samoan Werewolf’s first-ever singles title win in the company since his debut in June 2024. Here are four wrestlers who could now challenge him for a title defense.

#4. Solo Sikoa could be a thorn in the way of Jacob Fatu

The relationship between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu has seen a lot of cracks since the beginning of this year. The undying loyalty Fatu had for the New Bloodline leader has been replaced with talking back and lone wolf actions instead of being told what to do. This was especially seen when The Samoan Werewolf feuded with Braun Strowman to become the number one contender for the United States Championship.

Fatu got mad when Sikoa’s interference cost him the title shot and asked his leader to stay out of his business. Later on, he interfered in Strowman’s US title match against LA Knight without telling Solo about his intentions beforehand. This has been the situation since Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match on RAW’s Netflix debut.

Now, The Samoan Werewolf has a singles title, while Solo Sikoa never won any. The New Bloodline leader had previously asked Jacob Fatu to surrender his WWE Tag Team Championship belt to Tonga Loa shortly after he won the title alongside Tama Tonga. Thus, the tensions between the two could now result in a title match.

#3. Carmelo Hayes has fresh momentum behind him

Carmelo Hayes was one of LA Knight’s primary rivals as the US Champion, who got multiple opportunities to take the belt off him. This also includes his final attempt at the 2024 Crown Jewel, where he and Andrade challenged Knight in a Triple Threat match.

Recently, however, Melo won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal ahead of WrestleMania 41. Thus, the former NXT Champion could now look to win his first main roster title and go after the US Championship once again. He also has The Miz in his corner now and won’t hesitate to rile up and ambush Jacob Fatu.

#2. Jimmy Uso could still be after the United States Championship

Several weeks ago, Jimmy Uso did an in-ring segment with LA Knight where he unveiled his intentions about taking a shot at the United States Championship. However, he was interrupted by The New Bloodline and Solo Sikoa fielded Jacob Fatu as the deserving candidate to receive the title shot.

A brawl broke out, with Braun Strowman joining LA and Uso to fight the three members of The New Bloodline. While the championship focus later shited to just the former Universal Champion and The Samoan Werewolf, Big Jim can now come back to challenge Fatu for the title.

#1. Rey Fenix could follow the footsteps of his brother

Barring his recent WrestleMania 41 loss to El Grande Americano, Rey Fenix has had a good start on Friday Night SmackDown. The Mexican luchador is the brother of Penta El Zero Miedo, who is enjoying great success on Monday Night RAW. During an interview following a win in one of his matches, Penta said that his next goal was the Intercontinental Championship.

Following this, he was fielded against Bron Breakker for the IC title and also wrestled in the Fatal Four Way match at Mania. However, Dirty Dom emerged as the new Intercontinental Champion. After gaining more victories on Friday Night SmackDown, Rey Fenix could also go after the United States Championship and challenge Jacob Fatu down the line. It would be interesting to see who would be the new US Champion’s first challenger.

