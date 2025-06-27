4 challengers for the new WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia

WWE Friday Night SmackDown took place in Saudi Arabia today. The program aired on Netflix in most regions live as it took place and will air on the USA Network later tonight for those in the United States of America.

Ad

There were three major championship matches on the show. The first was a bout for the coveted Women's United States Championship. Zelina Vega, who won the title from the inaugural champion Chelsea Green, defended the belt against Giulia.

The Beautiful Madness and the former Latino World Order star went to war, but in the end, Giulia pinned Zelina. Thus, the former NXT Women's Champion is now the new Women's United States Champion.

Ad

Trending

Now that the Japanese-Italian sensation has a new title in her possession, a challenger will need to step up. This article will take a look at a handful of stars, three of whom are part of the SmackDown brand, who could potentially challenge the new champion for her coveted prize.

Below are four challengers for the new WWE Women's United States Champion, Giulia.

#4. Alexa Bliss and Giulia would make for an interesting feud

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexa Bliss is an extremely successful female star. Not only has she been one of WWE's top female stars for many years, but she is also a multi-time world champion. Alexa is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion with a handful of different partners.

The Goddess and Giulia aren't strangers to each other. When The Beautiful Madness signed with WWE SmackDown, the two had a brief confrontation. They have since battled it out in a few multi-person matches.

Ad

Still, Bliss and Giulia have yet to have a proper singles match. The question is whether their styles would mesh well at all. Regardless, it would be quite interesting to see the two superstars work together.

#3. Jordynne Grace could finally arrive on the main roster

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jordynne Grace is an incredibly talented performer. Best known for being a multi-time champion in TNA Wrestling, she officially joined WWE earlier this year and has been a key player on NXT.

The Juggernaut has a massive match coming up. She will be challenging Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship at Evolution in just a few weeks. If she fails to win, however, she could finally go to the main roster, as has been rumored for weeks.

Ad

If Jordynne does go to the main roster, a feud with Giulia would make a lot of sense. The pair had excellent chemistry on NXT, so taking their hard-hitting chemistry to SmackDown could set the Women's United States Championship picture on fire.

#2. Michin still wants her first title in WWE

Michin is a wrestling veteran. She has competed in the indies, for TNA Wrestling, on NXT, and on WWE's main roster. She is currently part of the Friday Night SmackDown roster and is known for being one of the best women's wrestlers when it comes to hardcore wrestling.

Ad

The Blasian Baddie has made it clear she wants the WWE Women's United States Title. She was in the final but ultimately lost the tournament to crown the first-ever champion. She later feuded with Chelsea Green over the gold.

In an effort to finally win her first title in World Wrestling Entertainment, Michin could challenge Giulia for the gold. While Michin is unlikely to dethrone The Beautiful Madness, she would certainly make for a great challenger.

Ad

#1. Charlotte Flair and Giulia could be a dream singles match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlotte Flair is one of the greatest female competitors ever. She is a 14-time world champion, which is a record for a women's division star. Flair has accomplished a lot in WWE, and she could potentially be Giulia's first challenger.

They have competed against each other before in a triple-threat qualifier match for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A real, standout singles match between the two could be a dream come true for many fans.

Plus, Charlotte did lose that qualifier. It is unlikely that the loss has sat well with The Queen. Flair's character has a large ego and a bad attitude, which means defeats lead to growing animosity and bitterness. Could that turn into a feud over the WWE Women's United States Title?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!