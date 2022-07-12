4 Champion versus Champion matches WWE could book right now

You'd be surprised to know that WWE has a staggering 19 championships on offer today. Thanks to the oversaturation of titles and champions, WWE finds itself in a position wherein they have to book repeated rematches and drawn-out feuds.

The long-term solution to this is to extensively get behind creating new stars, but in the short-term, having champions face off against each other for bragging rights could keep the audience invested.

The latter is a tried-and-tested trope that has paid great dividends over the years. Every Champion versus Champion match has a big-fight feel to it and can be booked more often.

On that note, here are four Champion versus Champion matches WWE can book at this moment in time.

#4 On our list of Champion versus Champion matches WWE can book right now: The Usos vs. The Creed Brothers

The Usos could journey to NXT to take the Creeds' titles

Like their cousin Roman Reigns, The Usos are on quite a roll, defeating one team after the other. Nobody can touch the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at this moment in time, but what if the answer to the twins isn't on the main roster?

Enter NXT's Creed Brothers, a fresh and dynamic tag team that currently holds the NXT Tag Team Championships. Jimmy and Jey Uso taking on Brutus and Julius Creed would be a great matchup consisting of solid storytelling and in-ring action. Having already won one Champion versus Champion match by defeating RK-Bro, it will be interesting to see if The Usos can do it again.

#3 Gunther vs. Bobby Lashley

We are salivating at the prospect of this one. Two powerhouses like Gunther and Bobby Lashley beating the ever-loving hell out of each other is why we watch wrestling. Given how they are both elite in-ring workers, the match is sure to be a barnbuster.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther and United States Champion Lashley have both looked unstoppable since winning their respective titles. If they were to lock horns, fans would have a dream match on their hands. It's impossible to predict a winner here, making this contest all the more intriguing.

#2 Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Mandy Rose

Liv Morgan pinned Ronda Rousey to become SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time in her career. It was the culmination of years of hard work and dedication, but she will now have to face the very best in the business.

When it comes to the best women in WWE today, we don't need to look any further than RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

The two women have been fantastic as champions of their respective brands and are the benchmarks of the division. The company would be wise to book a triple threat match to see who the best champion in the women's division truly is.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker

Could Reigns be broken by Breakker?

Roman Reigns barely has any credible challengers left. Having "SMASHED" everyone on the main roster, a final battle with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam is the company clutching at straws. With Cody Rhodes out injured, only Drew McIntyre seems like a big fight for Reigns.

However, once you look at the NXT roster, one man stands out as a worthy opponent for The Tribal Chief. That someone is NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who has been on a tear since becoming top dog. He has the size, power, speed, and in-ring ability to match the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and a battle between them would be fireworks.

Throw in Paul Heyman, The Bloodline, and the two performers being second-generation superstars, and you have an exciting matchup on your hands. As far as credible challengers for The Head of the Table are concerned, they don't come much better and fresher than Breakker.

