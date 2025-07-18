4 champions who could be in danger of missing out on WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE has had a wealth of big shows over the past month or two. From Saturday Night's Main Event to Evolution to Money in the Bank to Night of Champions, it has been a constant flow of big shows.

Things aren't slowing down quite yet, either. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut will be hosting the first-ever two-night SummerSlam on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3.

This event promises to be a big one, with several major title matches already confirmed. CM Punk will challenge Gunther, Cody Rhodes will take on John Cena, and Tiffany Stratton will defend against Jade Cargill. With that being said, even a two-night event could see some champions being left off the show.

This article will take a look at four titles that could end up not being defended at the premium live event. This includes stars from both RAW and SmackDown, representing both men's and women's divisions. Who could miss SummerSlam?

Below are four champions who could be in danger of missing out on WWE SummerSlam 2025.

#4. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh could end up missing the show

The Judgment Day is a stable on WWE Monday Night RAW. The group is made up of JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, and Finn Balor. Liv Morgan is also a member, but she's out due to injury.

The World Tag Team Championship is held by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. They recently captured the titles from The New Day in a shocking title change. WWE rarely does heel vs. heel matches, especially for a title, so this was a unique situation.

Unfortunately, there is a very real chance that the World Tag Team Titles won't be at SummerSlam. Finn and JD just won the gold, and there is no major story. Given that the titles barely made it to WrestleMania, and arguably only did for a sponsorship, it seems likely they'll miss SummerSlam.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks might not appear

The Wyatt Sicks is a faction on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The group is comprised of Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross. In many ways, the faction is a tribute to the late-great Bray Wyatt. Bo Dallas is the younger brother of the late legend.

On Friday Night SmackDown, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis challenged The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Titles. The bout was fantastic, but thanks in large part to Erick Rowan, a title change took place. Now, the sinister stable will rule the division.

With that being said, there is a very real chance these belts miss SummerSlam too. Despite having the hottest tag team division in the world, these belts were held off from WrestleMania. The same thing could happen at SummerSlam in just over two weeks.

#2. Giulia missed Saturday Night's Main Event and was barely featured at Evolution

Giulia is an international star who was a dominant force in wrestling before even joining WWE. She was a top name in Stardom and Marigold. Giulia then joined NXT last year and won the NXT Women's Championship in relatively short order.

The Beautiful Madness won her first title on WWE's main roster on Friday Night SmackDown before Night of Champions. She battled Zelina Vega for the Women's United States Championship and ultimately won the prized title.

Unfortunately, she was then barely featured at Evolution and wasn't utilized at Saturday Night's Main Event at all. This could imply that Triple H isn't taking her push or the Women's United States Championship seriously. As a result, there is a real chance this belt won't be defended at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#1. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions might miss the show

As noted, The Judgment Day is a faction on WWE RAW. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are the active female stars in the stable. The two hold the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Previously, Raquel and Liv Morgan were the tag team. When Liv suffered an injury, Roxanne took her spot. The two successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at Evolution in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match.

Given that they just defended their titles, and did so against three of the top contenders, there is a chance the gold won't be on the line at SummerSlam. There are no obvious challengers, which typically means a title match won't be happening in the coming weeks.

