4 changes Triple H can make to WWE Elimination Chamber at the last minute

WWE's next premium live event is under a week away. The sports entertainment juggernaut will be hosting the Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday, March 1, live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

There are four big matches and one major segment announced for the show. This includes a tag team bout, an Unsanctioned Match, and two Elimination Chamber Matches. Additionally, The Rock is set for a big segment.

While that could very well be the entire lineup for the premium live event, there is also a chance that Triple H could add to the show or make some last-minute changes of some kind.

This article will take a look at four big changes The Game could make for the Elimination Chamber PLE at some point during the final days before the show. This includes adding a bout, changing a match, and even removing a contest from the show entirely.

Below are four changes Triple H can make to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 at the last minute.

#4. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens could be postponed until WrestleMania

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is a long-term story. Their relationship goes back around two and a half decades to Canada and has been told in ROH, PWG, CZW, and various other indies even before WWE.

Owens and Zayn will go one-on-one in an Unsanctioned Match at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Sami Zayn technically isn't medically cleared yet and things will certainly be violent, hence the unique stipulation attached to the bout.

Triple H could step in, however, and decide that with Sami not being ready, it is best to delay the match. He could instead have the two men fight it out at WrestleMania 41. This would be the best spot for the two to go one-on-one, as they deserve a big WrestleMania spotlight.

#3. Another women's division match could be added

The women's division will be well represented at WWE Elimination Chamber. There is a tag team match featuring stars of SmackDown and a Women's Elimination Chamber Match booked. The latter bout will feature Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Roxanne Perez, and Bayley.

Still, there is notably not a title match of any kind for the women on the show. Triple H could decide to change that. For example, he could bump up Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY from RAW to WWE Elimination Chamber and put the Women's World Title on the line.

Alternatively, Lyra Valkyria is having issues with Ivy Nile and Dakota Kai. The Game could decide to put the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match live in Toronto.

#2. The Rock could be added to the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match

The Men's Elimination Chamber Match is stacked for this Saturday. CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and John Cena are all set to collide at the show. The winner gets to go on and face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, The Rock returned to WWE television on SmackDown last week. He had a tense confrontation with Cody Rhodes where he made The American Nightmare an offer to become his champion - essentially his puppet. Cody is expected to give his answer at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

Triple H could realize that Cody will turn down The Rock and arrange for The Final Boss to enter the Men's Elimination Chamber Match - either as a replacement for a member or as a seventh entry. This could then set up Rock vs. Cody at WrestleMania.

#1. Charlotte Flair could become a special guest referee for one night only

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto will be hosting a very intriguing tag team match. Various generations and styles will collide when Tiffany Stratton teams up with the legendary Trish Stratus to take on Candice LeRae and Nia Jax.

Unfortunately, the WWE Women's Champion has more on her plate. She is also set to face Charlotte Flair in a main-event match at WrestleMania. The Queen has been sticking her nose in Tiffany's business lately, even essentially mocking Stratton after a recent beatdown.

Triple H could decide to spice up the tag team match by making Charlotte the special guest referee for one night only. Will she try to mess with Tiffany in the match? Would she call the match right down the middle? Fans would be intrigued to see how Flair handles the role.

