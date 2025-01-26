4 Consequences for Kevin Owens after attempting a Piledriver on Shawn Michaels

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has gone rogue and been out of control for several weeks now. The Prizefighter has been using the illegal Piledriver move to punish his former allies after his heel turn. After successfully pulling the move off against Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, KO tried to dish out the same punishment to Shawn Michaels at Saturday Night's Main Event.

However, HBK got the better of him and flattened him with a Sweet Chin Music kick. Despite the two-time Hall of Famer not taking any damage, Owens could still be in big trouble. Here are four consequences the former Universal Champion could face for attacking Michaels.

#4. Kevin Owens could lose his title shot against Cody Rhodes

Shawn Michaels was responsible for overseeing the success of the contract signing between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Neither superstar signed the Royal Rumble match contract when Nick Aldis asked them to on SmackDown. However, HBK got the job done in front of his home crowd in San Antonio, Texas.

While the contract has been signed, KO’s attempt to assault the two-time Hall of Famer could lead to its nullification. Thus, there is a possibility that WWE could cancel the Ladder Match at the last minute. And since The Prizefighter has already surrendered the Winged Eagle Title, he will have no leverage to force the match either.

#3. The Prizefighter may have to pay a big fine

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed was on a rampaging spree on the RAW brand a few months ago. The Auszilla attacked several wrestlers and destroyed them with multiple tsunamis, forcing them off television for several weeks. As a result, the red-branded show’s General Manager Adam Pearce imposed several hefty fines on Reed.

The same could happen to Kevin Owens and he would be forced to loosen up his pockets. However, The Auszilla wasn’t deterred by the monetary costs. Thus, there is a chance that this punishment may not affect KO much either.

#2. Kevin Owens could get suspended again

Kevin Owens has been facing one suspension after another ever since he attacked Cody Rhodes after the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event. The former Universal Champion was also suspended after he injured Randy Orton with a Piledriver, something the latter still hasn’t recovered from.

Thus, after Saturday Night’s Main Event, another suspension could be awaiting KO. This time, he could even remain suspended after his Royal Rumble match against The American Nightmare. But, this may also carry little significance since The Prizefighter has already barged in and attended the shows while hiding amidst the crowd.

#1. A permanent banishment from SmackDown

WWE currently has its transfer window open and several stars are switching brands. However, the Stamford-based promotion could force KO to permanently move to RAW or quit the company altogether. Thus, The Prizefighter could face a permanent banishment from the Friday night show.

This would immediately end his hopes of becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion. Moreover, he would never be able to compete for the United States Championship, a title he has held three times and which was a big highlight of his career when he had just begun his main roster journey.

Additionally, he will no longer be able to get his revenge on Roman Reigns or The Bloodline anymore unless they move to RAW as well. It would be interesting to see what happens next to Kevin Owens after his outrageous attack on Shawn Michaels.

