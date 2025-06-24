4 Controversial decisions WWE could make at Night of Champions 2025

WWE Night of Champions 2025 will emanate from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The PLE features six massive matches, including Queen and King of the Ring 2025 finale matches featuring Asuka vs. Jade Cargill and Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes.

WWE, under Triple H’s creative regime, has the reputation of surprising fans with unexpected twists in various ways. The Stamford-based promotion may make some controversial decisions at Night of Champions 2025.

This listicle predicts four controversial decisions the World Wrestling Entertainment could make at the upcoming NOC 2025.

#4. Travis Scott could spoil the John Cena vs CM Punk WWE match

John Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against arch-rival CM Punk for the one final time at Night of Champions 2025.

The anticipation for this iconic bout between Cena and Punk is at its peak. Things are bound to get chaotic. The WWE universe has high hopes for the match.

However, Cena could stay true to his motto of ruining wrestling and end the bout with the same finish as his WrestleMania bout. Travis Scott could make another shocking appearance to cost Punk the match against the Last Real Champion.

#3. Goldberg squashing Gunther

While Da Man and the Ring General are set to lock horns at the upcoming edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 in Atlanta next month.

Goldberg and Gunther might get involved in a segment to promote their match as the WCW legend is a heavy favorite in Saudi Arabia. Da Man could brutally squash the Austrian superstar and stand tall over him, showcasing he is more than ready to beat him at SMNE.

#2. Seth Rollins to fail his cash-in

The Visionary became a two-time Mr Money in the Bank at the MITB 2025 Premium Live Event, outshining the other five competitors in the match.

Rollins has hinted at cashing in on the CM Punk vs. John Cena bout. He could do so and make the match a Triple Threat contest. However, his animosity with Punk would allow Cena to capitalize and recapture his gold strap, and Rollins’ cash-in could ultimately fail.

#1. Sami Zayn could turn heel

One of the latest matches, WWE announced at the last moment, was a singles bout featuring Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross.

Kross has been playing mind games with Sami Zayn for weeks. However, the latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw the Honorary Uce finally snapping at former NXT Champion and dropping him with a punch and announcing that he got him and Karrion a match at Night of Champions.

While Zayn might win the bout, he would turn heel, embracing his darker side, which Kross was trying to get out. Sami turning into a bad guy would open multiple doors for him, as he, as a baby face, has nothing much attached to him.

