4 crazy fan theories about Brock Lesnar's future

Brock Lesnar delivered one of the most legendary performances of his WWE career at Summerslam 2022. Despite failing to win the Undisputed Universal championship, The Beast earned wide-spread praise for his efforts. Lesnar and his opponent, Unified champion Roman Reigns, came out smelling of roses from a match that many fans had low expectations for.

After Summerslam went off air, Lesnar was seen climbing into the ring to pay homage to the fans in attendance, which is a rare sight. The uncharacteristic display sparked a wave of speculation about the ten-time WWE world champion's future in combat sports. Reports later emerged that The Beast was advertised for WWE Day 1 2023, but that did not stop the rumor mill from rumbling since the famous tagline goes "card subject to change".

Here are four of the craziest fan theories regarding Brock Lesnar's future

#4: One Last Match... again?

The never ending saga continues?

Fans may not even be slightly anticipated by the idea of having another match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. For those that do not enjoy their rivalry, it will be yet another boring chapter of their story. Also for those that do, it would be an unnecessary addition to a saga that concluded perfectly with the legendary Last Man Standing match. Any match between the two in the future is unlikely to live up to that spectacle of destruction or their WrestleMania 31 match.

However, some fans suggest there should be one last match to this feud, perhaps a retirement match where one of these Paul Heyman guys, arguably each other's greatest career rivals, would put the other down for good. Even then, it can be argued that the honor of retiring a legend like Lesnar or Reigns should go to a younger superstar.

#3: Brock Lesnar retires

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



But he's is still leaving with his hat.



There will never be another Brock Lesnar!



#SummerSlam Battered. Bruised. Beaten.But he's is still leaving with his hat.There will never be another Brock Lesnar! Battered. Bruised. Beaten.But he's is still leaving with his hat.There will never be another Brock Lesnar! 👏#SummerSlam https://t.co/bBl1PmdJ2S

Brock Lesnar has done it all in combat sports. A ten-time WWE, 2-time NCAA, one-time UFC and IWGP heavyweight champion, The Beast has dominated everything in his path. There is nothing left for him to prove in the squared circle or the octagon after two decades of utter excellence.

Lesnar allegedly walked out of SmackDown on July 22, 2022 upon learning of Vince McMahon's retirement. The 45-year old's close relationship with the former chairman is well-known and was likely a major factor in his stay in WWE. Having accomplished everything in the business and earned millions, some fans fear this could be The Conqueror's time to retire.

#2: Brock Lesnar goes to AEW

Ratman(C)RavenTMGreenGrasshopperDogmanDogWoman @writersaintpope Brock Lesnar should go to AEW. WWE has slayed his character. Brock Lesnar should go to AEW. WWE has slayed his character.

Brock Lesnar is perhaps the biggest draw in all of professional wrestling. The Beast Incarnate was reportedly unhappy with Vince McMahon's abrupt departure from WWE. It is very unlikely that he holds the same amount of respect and loyalty towards the current management as he did to the former chairman.

On the other side of the table, the new leadership is believed to favor the fleet-footed, fast-paced style of wrestling seen in NXT's black and gold era. They may not make as many concessions to Lesnar's demands as the old regime, which favored star power over work rate. What's to stop AEW from making The Conqueror an offer he can't refuse, just to prize arguably the biggest star in the industry from the competition?

#1: Brock Lesnar returns to UFC?

B̯̆O̙̖̳͌ͥ͋ɄL͕̇D̈́͐ͣḘR̯͓͇̗̦̻S͐̈̌́̏ @Boulders3030 @EddieGR81 @NewsXero Brock was on both cards for UFC 100 and UFC 200... Call it a hunch, but I suspect we'll also see him on the UFC 300 card when it comes around. @EddieGR81 @NewsXero Brock was on both cards for UFC 100 and UFC 200... Call it a hunch, but I suspect we'll also see him on the UFC 300 card when it comes around.

First things first. Brock Lesnar is 45 years old, and mixed martial arts is a young man's game. He would be extremely unlikely to achieve the same heights he reached in his prime if he returned to the UFC.

Lesnar, on the other hand, has made a career of defying expectations with his freakish physical abilities. He is also one of the biggest draws in UFC history and would undoubtedly boost the buy rate of any pay-per-view he takes part in. So, a UFC return for Lesnar cannot be outruled.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you see Brock Lesnar competing anywhere other than WWE? Yes No 42 votes so far