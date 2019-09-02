4 current Superstars Vince McMahon has allowed to deliver unscripted promos

Vince McMahon and Kevin Owens

Pro wrestling is not just about the action that happens in the ring, but also about promos to hype up matches and feuds, which add to the extravagance of it.

The greatest pro wrestlers and WWE Superstars have been those that have owned it on the microphone, with even some being bang average wrestlers but achieving superstardom through the things that they say.

WWE has had some phenomenal Superstars who can make memorable moments with the mic in their hand, with some of the most iconic moments happening when wrestlers have spoken off the cuff, often without a script.

Wth WWE catering to a young audience as well as producing advertiser-friendly content, Superstars have had to have their scripts approved by WWE's creative team before using it on air.

But there are some Superstars who have been given by Vince McMahon and co. approval to speak on the mic without a script. Here are 4 current Superstars Vince McMahon has allowed to deliver unscripted promos

#4 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is perhaps one of the best promo machines in WWE recently, which could be attributed to his love for WWE Hall of Famer and one of the best talkers in the pro wrestling business - Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Owens has delivered memorable promos, including one against Shane McMahon earlier this year, which captured the imagination of the WWE Universe. Owens can deliver passionate promos, the angry ones, as well as the mocking ones which helps him be a legit heel or face.

Sports Illustrated revealed earlier this year that Owens is allowed to deliver unscripted promos on WWE television:

Like Jericho, Owens is also working without a script, Sports Illustrated has learned. He is working off bullet points, but it is a move by WWE that shows tremendous faith in Owens.

