4 Current Wrestlers and their Doppelgangers

Edan Nissen FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.06K // 02 May 2019, 05:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Doppelgängers have been used by WWE in the past, but some wrestlers just look like others unintentionally

WWE has a long history as the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, and because of that, the company and fans love to compare the current day to former superstars. Sometimes these comparisons are fair, and sometimes they can hurt the wrestler that is coming in because the weight of expectation crushes them.

The WWE has always tried to recreate it's successful ventures, whether trying to recreate Hulk Hogan in Sid Justice and Lex Luger. Both were seen in the Hogan prototype of being muscular and blonde. Unfortunately for the WWF, neither men had Hogan's charisma and neither of them would go on to replicate Hogan's levels of success as HulkaMania died down.

More recently, Stone Cold Steve Austin's rise to the top has been replicated by Becky Lynch as she took her place as the anti-authoritarian figure who doesn't care who she offends. Lynch has been on fire, both in the ring and on social media. However, she has a long way to go before she reaches the heights of Stone Cold Steve Austin and it's hard to imagine that Austin's popularity can be replicated in this day and age.

More than these examples, wrestling has also attracted a fair share of both good and bad imitations. Following the exits of Razor Ramon and Diesel to the WCW, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were replaced infamously by Rick Bogner and future Mayor of Knoxville County Glenn Jacobs. While Bogner and Jacobs were panned for their portrayals of Ramon and Diesel, at least Jacobs found success in the WWE as Kane.

However, this list shows 4 wrestlers who look like former superstars of different eras. The comparisons sometimes are harmful to the future superstars. Many of the current superstars are inspired by wrestlers that came before them and some of them have actively sought the comparisons to former wrestlers.

#4 Samoa Joe and Tazz

Samoa Joe and Taz established themselves as submission specialists in smaller promotions

The modern-day Samoan Submission Machine is not exactly the look of what you would expect from a main event level talent. However, Joe moves extremely well in the ring for a man of any size which is even better when you consider the size of him. Similarly, ECW's submission specialist from the boroughs of New York City was also not exactly the textbook size or look for a WWE main event player. However, Tazz, or Taz in the WWE, was extremely over within the ECW promotion and managed to make an impact when he initially crossed over to the WWE.

Tazz made his WWE debut at the 2000 Royal Rumble where he defeated Kurt Angle, who had gone undefeated since his debut with the promotion. During his time with the WWE, Tazz would win the ECW title and faced the World Champion, Triple H, in a non-title match. Samoa Joe had found himself as a wrestling journeyman, having wrestled for major independent promotions like TNA, ROH, CZW, AAA, and Pro-Wrestling Noah.

Joe would finally reach the WWE in 2015, making his first appearance at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable. Joe would win the NXT title twice before being moved up to the main roster where his run has been met with mixed reviews, but Joe has finally won his first title on the main roster as the current US Champion.

The two were even at the same company when Tazz came to TNA as a commentator, while Joe was there as a competitor. The two never faced off in the ring, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about what would happen if it were to occur.

1 / 4 NEXT