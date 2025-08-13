4 Current WWE Stars Who Returned to the Ring After Becoming Mothers

In WWE, comeback stories of mothers who return to the squared circle are nothing short of inspiring. These women not only reclaim their place in one of the most physically demanding professions but also prove that motherhood can coexist with elite athleticism. From championship triumphs to emotional returns, they’ve defied expectations and inspired millions.

Here are four current stars who stepped back into the ring after becoming mothers, with some of them having returned to the very top of the industry and reclaiming their spots mere months after giving birth.

#4. Alexa Bliss

After taking a hiatus from WWE TV in January 2023, Alexa Bliss welcomed her daughter in late November 2023. The Goddess took time away to focus on motherhood before stepping back into the squared circle at Royal Rumble 2025, with her stunning return generating perhaps the biggest pop of the night. This happened, by the way, amid heavy rumors of her contract having expired and speculation as to whether she would re-sign with the company.

Alexa has spoken about finding a new balance between her personal and professional life, embracing her roles as both performer and parent. Her comeback reaffirmed her status as one of WWE’s most versatile superstars, and she is currently involved in one of the more engaging and captivating stories in the company with Charlotte Flair, with the two being the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

#3. Nikki Bella

After having already been on a very part-time schedule for years, Nikki Bella officially retired from WWE in 2019 to focus on family and motherhood. She and Brie even opted out of their ambassadorial roles for WWE some time in 2023, a little after The Bella Twins' Hall of Fame induction.

Nonetheless, Nikki made a dramatic return at the 2025 Royal Rumble after a three-year hiatus, and since June this year, has been semi-regular on RAW. Bella had given birth to her son back in 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with People days following her Rumble appearance, she had described how pleasantly surprising it was how naturally her body and character came back, and left fans anticipating future appearances. She now seems on a collision course with fellow mom Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris.

#2. Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae, a two-decade-plus veteran in the professional wrestling industry, has been paving the way for women for the longest time. She was a top fixture in NXT since 2017, whether alone in the women's division or alongside her husband, Johnny Gargano. However, in 2021, she became pregnant, and her contract, and that of Johnny Garagano, was surprisingly not renewed, although LeRae was actually technically with the company till mid-2022 due to maternity leave time being added. She had given birth in February of that year.

Weeks later, when Triple H took over WWE Creative, he'd bring back Gargano to WWE, with LeRae returning soon thereafter as well. For most of the time since, the husband and wife duo have been allied with Gargaono's frenemy, Tommaso Ciampa, as part of DIY.

While Candice LeRae continues to wrestle in WWE, fans clamor for her to be pushed in a more prominent spot, especially considering the introduction of the Women's US & IC Titles this year.

#1. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is perhaps the greatest female professional wrestler of all time, and she has broken new ground in the industry time and time again. At the very top of her career, The Man relinquished the RAW Women's Championship over a year into her reign when she learned that she was about to become a mother.

After giving birth to Roux in December 2020, she made her stunning return to WWE following months of speculation at SummerSlam 2021, squashing Bianca Belair in an impromptu match and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship. This would kickstart her run as "Big Time Becks" as one of the most popular stars of this century turned heel the night she came back from having given birth, and through that run, she'd further help establish Bianca as a major star.

Becky has openly spoken about how motherhood reshaped her priorities and identity, sharing that while she had to “grieve the person that you were before,” she was grateful she could still pursue her passion while being a devoted mom.

Given her main event storylines, fiery promos, impeccable character work, and no signs of slowing down in the ring, wrestling obviously remains a major priority for her, as well as Seth Rollins.

