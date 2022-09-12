5 current WWE Superstars who are contractually allowed to appear on all brands

WWE has some rigid rules in place for their superstars, amongst which is them being part of only one show at a time. The brand split back in 2016 made the dynamic such that a superstar can only be part of either RAW or SmackDown.

Since 2016, WWE has had independent rosters for both the red and blue brands that collide/overlap only once in a while. These occasions typically occur in Survivor Series, and sometimes wildcard rules, wherein fans pay money for the show because their favorite performer is on it.

However, the company has made exceptions for certain wrestlers over the years. Even at this moment in time, there are some who have the license to not stick to their own brand.

Without any delay, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who are contractually allowed to appear on both RAW and SmackDown.

#5 On our list of WWE Superstars who are contractually allowed to appear on both RAW and SmackDown: Aliyah/Raquel Rodriguez

The Women's Tag Team Champions can appear on RAW and SmackDown The Ones have the freedom to appear on two shows

We are including Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez as one entry due to them being the Women's Tag Team Championships. These are the only championships that have not been assigned to either RAW or SmackDown, making them eligible to be defended on both shows.

As such, Aliyah and Rodriguez can appear on both RAW and SmackDown to defend their titles against superstars on either show. This also means they have more potential challengers than some other champions on the roster.

#4 The Usos (w/Sami Zayn)

The Ones have the freedom to appear on both the brands

The Usos won the RAW Tag Team Championships from RK-Bro a couple of months ago. With them already holding the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, they became a team that could hop between both shows.

Jimmy and Jey Uso's status as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions has seen them show up on RAW and SmackDown almost every week without fail. They have also taken on and beaten teams from both shows.

#3 Goldberg

Any RAW or SmackDown Superstar could be next

Goldberg hasn't been seen in WWE in a long time. Many speculated that he had officially retired following his defeat to Roman Reigns in February. However, he confirmed that he had a contract and that he was in essence a free agent.

“I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days. But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows. Hey, I may never get the call, you never know. But you bet your ass I’ll be ready.”

As such, Goldberg can appear on RAW and SmackDown and challenge anyone on either roster. Given how massive a draw he is, no one running either show will mind him returning for a fight.

#2 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's run as Cowboy Brock was the most critically-acclaimed run of his career. Part of that was down to his willingness to appear on both RAW and SmackDown and put beatings on those who ticked him off. He hasn't been seen since his defeat at SummerSlam, but until then, he was pretty much a free agent.

In his current gimmick, Lesnar suits the vagabond superstar to a tee. Whenever and wherever he shows up, he will have no shortage of challengers. WWE can book any top RAW or SmackDown superstar to step up to The Beast, and that is something they will be keen to exploit when he returns.

#1 Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns unified both RAW and SmackDown's world titles at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In doing so, he earned the right to appear on his home show of SmackDown and its red counterpart on RAW, albeit doing so way more often on the former.

Reigns has taken on challengers from both the shows in his time as champion. The Tribal Chief holds major gold in WWE, meaning superstars from both RAW and SmackDown can take a shot at his championship.

