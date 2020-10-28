4 Current WWE Superstars who are fathers and 2 who are Godfathers

Several WWE Superstars have become fathers in recent months and there are others like Seth Rollins and Erik who are currently waiting to welcome the first addition to their families in the coming months.

Whilst it's much easier for men to start families and remain on the road with the company, there are still many stars who have opted to take some time away from WWE following the birth of their child or children and Rollins is expected to do the same before December.

Many current Superstars are currently fathers to young children, but interestingly there are also a few stars who have become Godfathers to fellow WWE Superstars' children.

Here are just a handful of WWE fathers and Godfathers on the company's current roster.

#6. WWE Father: Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander has been one of the most exciting WWE Superstars in the company since he made his way to the main roster back in 2017. The former Cruiserweight Champion is currently a member of The Hurt Business alongside MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin after turning on long-time friend Ricochet to become a heel a few weeks ago.

Outside of WWE, Alexander is one of the stars of the company who is in a relationship with a star from rival promotion AEW. Alexander and AEW star Big Swole have been in a relationship for several years but the couple only married back in June 2018.

Together the couple has a five-year-old daughter called Adessah. There isn't a lot of information that has been shared publicly regarding the couple's only child but it's believed that she was born back in 2014. Alexander regularly updates his Instagram with pictures of his daughter, whom he spends a lot of time with when he isn't on the road.