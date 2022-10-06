4 current WWE Superstars who could be the next big monster

At its core, WWE has some good old-fashioned fights that draw viewers in and provide entertainment. From daredevil stunts to technical mat wrestling, there are multiple ways to put smiles on people's faces.

The company brought all of them together and created a product that is quite simply the best in the business.

One of wrestling's most standard tropes is the monster. The sight of a physically dominant performer battering their fellow competitors is a sight to see. From Andre The Giant to The Big Show, we have seen physical specimens from WWE excel at the craft. What's great about this kind of role is that it will always be relevant in wrestling.

The current roster has the likes of Braun Strowman and Omos as top monsters. However, the company could do with some more as top stars. As such, we look at four current WWE Superstars who could be the next big monster.

#4. On our list of current WWE Superstars who could be the next big monster: Von Wagner

Wagner is a force of nature

The black-and-gold brand has a monster in the making in Von Wagner. He has all the tools to become a top gaint on the main roster. He stands at 6 ft 5 inches and has been obliterating wrestlers on NXT for a while and could do bits on the main roster.

Wagner could go down the Omos route and have a manager do the talking for him. He can do the other half of his talking in the ring by battering whoever is foolish enough to step up to him.

#3. Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson is one of the most high-profile signings WWE has made in recent times. He is yet to make his debut, but there is plenty of reason to get excited. Steveson is an Olympic Gold Medalist and a legitimate world star, and could be booked as a convincing monster.

Throughout his wrestling career, Steveson has dominated his opposition. This kind of talent deserves to be booked in strong fashion. As such, the former freestyle wrestler could make for a monster who destroys his opponents in quick and emphatic fashion.

#2. Otis

Otis could become a wrecking ball on the main roster

Otis has been doing some excellent work alongside Chad Gable at Alpha Academy. However, a man of his size and power will surely break out of the semi-comedy act at some point. When that happens, WWE should try and book him as an unstoppable monster who wreaks havoc wherever he goes.

Otis rarely takes pinfalls on the main roster, so the foundations are already together. All Triple H and the team have to do is build on that dominance, and they will have a charismatic and over performer on their hands.

#1. Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis has looked unstoppable since returning to WWE last month. We have seen him take on multiple security guards and overcome all of them. No matter what hurdles are put in front of him, he somehow manages to get to The Miz and ruin his day.

Lumis thrives in a stalking role, but once we know why he is doing it, WWE can book him as a top monster. His no-nonsense demeanor and zero interest in speaking are proper monster tools.

The former NXT star's style of wrestling is also power-oriented, which bodes well for a promotion looking to book a physically dominant competitor.

