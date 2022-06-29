4 Current WWE Superstars that are real-life brothers and 4 that are fake

WWE likes to create personal storylines from time to time that require many performers to bring real-life family members into the fold. On occasion, however, the company may decide to create a family on-screen rather than using a real one.

Over the years, there have been several iconic on-screen and real family members, with many still inhabiting the company at present.

The following list looks at just four current superstars who are real-life brothers and four who are not.

#8/7. Real brothers: Gable and Bobby Steveson

Gable Steveson is an Olympian and has been signed to WWE for almost a year. The star was drafted to RAW as part of last year's Draft but has since only made a few cameo appearances with a major one coming back at WrestleMania.

Steveson is a star who is expected to dominate the business in the coming years, but it appears that he won't be alone as the company has also signed his older brother. Bobby Steveson was signed last year and has since been given the name Damon Kemp. Whilst his brother has been AWOL from Monday Night RAW, Kemp has been pushed hard on the NXT brand and already looks like a prospect for the future.

#6/5. Fake brothers: WWE Legends The Undertaker and Kane

The Undertaker and Kane are now both WWE Hall of Famers, but whilst Taker retired from the company back in 2020 and went on to sign a 15-year contract, Kane is yet to officially retire. This means that both men are still signed to the company and considered to be current stars.

Kane and The Undertaker were once part of one of the most elaborate storylines in WWE history when Paul Bearer revealed that The Deadman had a brother who survived a fire at his parent's home. This led to one of the best feuds in the history of the business, and a story so legendary that some fans still believe that the two men are related for real.

#4/3. Real brothers: The Usos

The Usos have wrestling in their blood. As the sons of Hall of Famer Rikishi, the pair have proven that they have what it takes to cement their own legacy. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions have become one of the best teams in the world and are currently dominating as part of The Bloodline alongside their cousin Roman Reigns.

The Usos grew up surrounded by wrestlers and were introduced to the company by their uncle Umaga. The duo have since climbed through the ranks in WWE over the past 12 years and have now become one of the most decorated teams in history. The Usos are not the first twin tag team to dominate the company, but they are considered to be future Hall of Famers.

#2/1. Fake brothers: Elias and Ezekiel

One storyline has dominated WWE over the past few months. Ever since Ezekiel made his debut the night after WrestleMania, Kevin Owens has refused to believe that Ezekiel is the brother of Elias.

As with many compelling storylines, the WWE Universe has backed the Elias/Ezekiel one from the beginning, but the recent return of Elias made it clear that the two men are the same person. Kevin Owens may not get the respect or the opportunities that he deserves inside the squared circle, but the former Universal Champion is correct in his assessment of the brothers.

