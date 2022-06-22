4 current WWE Superstars who could win a title before the end of 2022

As history has shown, championship reigns in WWE aren't always meant to be long-term.

A main eventer this month could become a jobber the next. A revered champion with an impressive win streak could lose the prize in a matter of seconds via Magistral or worse... a Victory Roll.

Regardless of when and how it happens, belts changing hands is guaranteed. On that note, let's take a look at 4 WWE Superstars who could win championship gold in the remaining six months of 2022.

#4 The Beast Incarnate as the Undisputed Universal Champion

As announced, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

However, not everyone in the WWE Universe is looking forward to this clash. The reason for that could be that some fans are growing tired of seeing these two megastars battling it out. Considering the fact that the two have been feuding since 2015, the mixed reaction is not all that surprising.

Though Roman Reigns is currently recognized as the Undisputed Champion, he has held the WWE Universal Championship since WWE's pandemic era in 2020.

There's a strong possibility that The Beast could be subbing for the injured Cody Rhodes. Given the fact Cody was a favorite to dethrone Reigns before he was sidelined, this could result in Lesnar becoming a champion once more.

#3 Raquel Rodriguez could quite possibly be the woman to dethrone Ronda Rousey

Sure, Raquel Rodriguez is new to the main roster, but she's already been booked like a big deal. Big Mami Cool recently faced Ronda Rousey on the May 13 edition of Smackdown and while she wasn't successful in winning the title, she dominated most of the match.

The former Ms. González is slated to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. If she's able to retrieve the briefcase in said match, she'll be guaranteed a title opportunity anytime for one year.

As seen in the past, this clause gives Mr./Ms. Money in the Bank an opportunity to wait for a moment when the current champion is weakened or injured to cash in. However, given the stature of Raquel, this path to the title may just be beneath her.

#3 Seth "Freakin" Rollins runs it back like it's 2015

It was the heist of the century. It was all the buzz after WrestleMania 31 went off the air. It was Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract in the midst of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's first encounter.

Fast forward seven years later, Seth Rollins has the opportunity to call himself Mr. Money in the Bank again. He qualified on the June 13 edition of Monday Night Raw after defeating AJ Styles.

If Rollins is successful in obtaining the contract, perhaps he won't take the previous route to become champion.

Maybe he'll wait until next year's WrestleMania and inform the champion beforehand. Perhaps his match will be billed as the greatest WrestleMania match of the century.

#1 R-Truth gets his baby back one more time

Whether you know him as The Truth, Ron Killings, K-Kwik, K-Krush, or John Cena's #1 fan; there's no denying that R-Truth deserves to be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame someday.

His wrestling career has spanned over 2 decades at this point, and while he's never been able to capture WWE's top prize, the former two-time US Champion has kept the WWE Universe entertained with his hilarious style of humor for quite a long time.

He holds the record for most reigns as the 24/7 champion, and while it may mean nothing to us, the title is family to Truth. Perhaps he'll get it back before the end of the year.

