4 Dark Horses who could win 2025 Men's WWE Royal Rumble match

The 2025 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match will host some of the biggest names in the industry. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre are among the stars confirmed for the contest.

A few other big stars will likely appear in the match. However, their chances of winning the 30-man elimination match could be second to none.

Triple H could pull off something incredible for fans and award a dark horse the win on February 1, 2025. It could take the superstar to the next level and earn him a world title match at WrestleMania 41.

Check out the four dark horses who could win the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match.

#4. LA Knight needs a big win to push his career

LA Knight has been staying afloat on WWE SmackDown by remaining in the United States Championship picture while continuing his rivalry with Bloodline 2.0.

The Leader of the Yeah Movement has lost a bit of steam on the main roster but many in the WWE Universe are still rooting for him to become a world champion. His rise to the top can begin as early as the 2025 Royal Rumble.

After falling out of the United States Title picture, he could surprise everyone by winning the men’s Royal Rumble match. That could earn him a potential World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Jey Uso could do wonders as the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble winner

One of the hottest singles stars in WWE at the moment is Jey Uso. The multi-time tag team champion has become a breakout star over the past several years.

Jey will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Ring General will likely retain his title at the event.

That could push Jey Uso out of the world title picture. However, he could be the dark horse in the Men’s Royal Rumble.

Jey could eliminate Roman Reigns last in the Rumble match to win the contest and earn another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. The story could get fans behind him to win the big one at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Logan Paul could earn his match against Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41

Logan Paul recently announced that he will be returning to WWE after RAW’s Netflix premiere. He could have some top matches in the company on the RAW brand.

Rumors suggest that The Maverick will face Gunther at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General could carry his World Heavyweight Championship into the contest.

In that case, Paul could become a surprise Royal Rumble winner on February 1, 2025. He could go all the way after eliminating a top heel to win the contest.

The result could see him challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania. The two men could put on a great show at the event.

#1. Finn Balor would be a real dark horse in the contest

Finn Balor has suffered from mediocre bookings in recent months. The Judgment Day member has suffered a few too many losses from top stars to come across as a threat on RAW.

The Prince could turn his bookings around with a top win at the 2025 Royal Rumble. He could certainly be a dark horse who could go all the way and win the contest.

A win for Balor could see him challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Champion. It could ignite a big push for the superstar, who deserves a lot more than he is currently getting on the RAW roster.

