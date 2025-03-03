4 Decisions Triple H has made in WWE that Vince McMahon would have never sanctioned

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was the 30th main roster premium live event of the Triple H Era. The Toronto PLE was, as has become custom, a blockbuster show, paving the Road to WrestleMania 41 with multiple exciting possibilities. It was the latest in a string of successes that have come to mark the current regime, taking the Stamford-based promotion to new heights.

Since taking over the creative reins, The King of Kings has instituted several changes to the company that have put his stamp on the product. These alterations, both big and small, have transformed the entire company landscape drastically from the final years of Vince McMahon's reign as Head of Creative. One gets the feeling that under the former chairman, these would never have been allowed.

Here are four of the biggest changes Triple H has made to WWE that Vince McMahon would never have sanctioned:

#4. Vince McMahon was famously against sponsorship logos on the WWE ring canvas

During a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Michael Cole gave his perspective on the main differences between Vince McMahon and Triple H as WWE's creative head honchos. The veteran play-by-play commentator mentioned several things, including The Game's less hands-on management of the announce team, as opposed to the former chairman's micromanagement.

Cole also said that McMahon would have never allowed sponsor logos on the ring mat because he considered the mat "sacred." This is backed up by the fact that the Stamford-based promotion never had any such sponsorships in Vinny Mac's 40-year tenure at its helm. That changed in March 2024 under Triple H's creative leadership when the PRIME logo first appeared on the canvas.

More logos have since featured in the ring as the Paul Levesque Era rolls on, serving as a reminder that the Vince McMahon Era is well and truly gone.

#3. Several of Triple H's WWE hires and rehires may never have happened under Vince McMahon

Damage CTRL's Summerslam 2022 debut was the first sign of Triple H's different recruitment direction. [Image via WWE.com]

As soon as Triple H took over WWE booking duties after Vince McMahon's first retirement in July 2022, he began rebuilding the roster in his image. The Game brought back and called up NXT favorites like IYO SKY, Johnny Gargano, and Dakota Kai while slowly phasing out McMahon favorites such as Elias and Lacey Evans.

While The King of Kings has kept a number of his predecessor's top stars in high places on the card, his recruitment policy has been different. It's highly unlikely that stars such as Penta, Pete Dunne, and Jacob Fatu would have been on the WWE main roster if the 79-year-old former promoter were still in charge.

Given how excellently these stars and the company, at large, are performing, maybe the change in leadership was a good thing.

#2. Vince McMahon would never have sanctioned a WWE-TNA partnership

During his 40-year stint at the helm of WWE, Vince McMahon gained a reputation for never wanting to work with other promotions. The third-generation promoter collaborated with companies such as All-Japan Pro Wrestling early on in his tenure, even allowing top stars like Andre The Giant to appear elsewhere. However, as the years went by, he became less and less open to collaboration.

It got to a point where even the mention of Superstars' history in other companies was extremely rare, much to the chagrin of fans who followed multiple promotions. This has all changed under Triple H, with competitors' accolades in companies such as NJPW and CMLL openly mentioned on the product. The Stamford-based promotion even announced a partnership with TNA in January 2025.

However, it's interesting to note that the last time AEW was mentioned on WWE programming was May 27, 2019, when McMahon was in charge!

#1. Vince McMahon would have never turned John Cena heel

John Cena turned heel in a blockbuster swerve at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, leaving millions of jaws on the floor around the world. The Cenation Leader had been a babyface for over 20 years, going through the most turbulent times of his career without ever turning despite great fan clamor. In his final year, virtually no one expected him to embrace the dark side.

The biggest deterrent to Cena turning over the past 20 years was Vince McMahon, who, according to The Franchise Player, did not want to compromise on the revenue and sponsorships brought in by the 16-time World Champion. It seems that Triple H has no such reservations, although marketability concerns would no doubt have been eased by the popularity of babyfaces like Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

However, despite the peak popularity of The YEET Master and The American Nightmare, it's unlikely that Vince McMahon would have turned John Cena or even The Rock heel.

