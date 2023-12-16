4 directions for AJ Styles following WWE return on SmackDown (December 15, 2023) 

WWE SmackDown this week was quite the program. Carmelo Hayes, a top star from NXT, made his blue brand debut in winning fashion. Additionally, Roman Reigns made his return to programming. Even Randy Orton competed last night.

Still, the biggest moments of the night came courtesy of AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One made his television return after several months at the end of the show. When LA Knight and Randy Orton were being beaten down by Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikia, AJ's music hit, and he showed up from behind. Styles then blasted Reigns with The Phenomenal Forearm.

From there, AJ shockingly struck LA Knight and walked away from the ring angry. He wasn't aiding The Bloodline, as even Roman Reigns looked on in disbelief. Styles was a man on a mission, but nobody knows why he did what he did.

In this article, we will look at a handful of directions for Styles now that he's back on Friday Night SmackDown. This includes a stable takeover, chasing after championship gold, and beyond.

Below are four directions for AJ Styles following his surprise WWE return on SmackDown.

#4. He could go solo without The O.C.

AJ Styles has been the leader of The O.C. for over a year now since the group was revived in 2022. The Phenomenal One was joined by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson upon their respective returns to WWE.

The group then expanded just a few weeks later when Michin returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. While she had no history with the stable, Mia Yim fit in with the crew immediately. Since then, the group has had some hiccups thanks to injuries, Vince McMahon's creative input for the bulk of 2023, and beyond.

While fans have been desperately waiting for the WWE faction to get the push many believe they deserve, that may not be happening just yet. Instead, AJ Styles may choose to ditch Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin in favor of a solo career moving forward.

#3. AJ Styles could challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns is unquestionably the biggest name in all of pro wrestling today. While the likes of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Randy Orton are needle movers in their own right, nobody can touch the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Of course, other WWE performers would argue that point, AJ Styles included. The former world champion wants to be on top of the mountain again, and that means holding the most coveted and respected prize in all of professional wrestling.

There's a chance now that AJ is back; his sole focus will be to win Roman's titles. By doing this, he will not only become the top star of the industry but ultimately get revenge on the other members of The Bloodline who assaulted him a few months ago.

#2. The O.C. could become a dominant heel stable

The O.C. on SmackDown.

While there's certainly a chance that AJ Styles will abandon his O.C. stablemates, a different route could be taken instead. Upon Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's return to WWE programming, the pair may turn heel alongside The Phenomenal One.

Michin may be the biggest question of them all. She has been a babyface since returning to WWE and has recently formed a tag team with Zelina Vega, a member of the Latino World Order. Would she turn heel and risk losing her tag team partner for the group?

While that's very much a question mark, it could be a reality. All three stars could take the villainous path and join AJ in trying to take over World Wrestling Entertainment. If they all become ruthless, the rest of the roster may be in trouble.

#1. AJ could feud with LA Knight

LA Knight on SmackDown.

As noted, AJ Styles shocked the WWE Universe with his SmackDown return. It wasn't just the fact that he showed up unexpectedly. Nor was it just the fact that he took out Roman Reigns. What AJ did to LA Knight is what really left people gasping.

For now, fans are unaware as to why AJ did what he did. Some may feel he could be jealous of Knight's rapid ascent. Others may believe LA Knight got too big for his britches, so to speak, and The Phenomenal One is trying to humble The Megastar.

Regardless of the reasoning behind the decision, it could explain Knight's future moving forward. AJ and The Megastar could be set for a major clash. It could come at the 2024 Royal Rumble, at Elimination Chamber in Perth, or even at WrestleMania itself.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.