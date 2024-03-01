4 Directions for AJ Styles and LA Knight’s feud on SmackDown

At the 2024 Elimination Chamber, LA Knight was close to winning the Men's Chamber match and earning the right to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, AJ Styles came out of nowhere and cost Knight this opportunity.

When the Chamber was open for Bobby Lashley to leave, Styles entered quickly and launched a vicious chair attack on Knight. With this, The Phenomenal One has begun a feud with LA Knight on Friday Night SmackDown.

In this article, we will look at the four directions the feud between AJ Styles and LA Knight can go on the blue brand:

#4. LA Knight recruits a superstar to face The O.C.

One of the biggest advantages AJ Styles has over Knight is The O.C. With the help of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Styles has been able to get out of many strenuous situations. While the relationship within the group isn't at its best, Styles could work it out.

LA Knight could recruit a superstar and ally with him to combat the same. While there are many superstars Knight could recruit on the blue brand, someone like Bron Breakker would make sense, given he would also get the necessary exposure at this stage in his career.

#3. Loser leaves SmackDown stipulation at WrestleMania 40

In the coming weeks leading up to WrestleMania 40, the feud between AJ Styles and LA Knight will have many memorable moments that fans will look up to. However, WWE can make this feud even more interesting by booking a "loser leaves SmackDown" match between the two.

Even though this may seem harsh, Styles and Knight have done everything they could on SmackDown. Once their rivalry is over, it will be important for one of them to go to RAW and explore the waters there.

Hence, seeing an angle like this take place might be a possibility.

#2. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson side with LA Knight

When AJ Styles returned to SmackDown in December 2023, many were interested in seeing his relationship with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. To the surprise of many, he was hostile to them from the get-go.

In one scenario, The Phenomenal One also slapped Karl Anderson. This behavior from Styles could lead to Anderson and Gallows siding with Knight in this feud. If something like this happens, it will be interesting to see how Styles deals with it.

#1. Tama Tonga makes his debut to help AJ Styles

After his successful career at NJPW ended, Tama Tonga is reportedly on his way to WWE. For those unaware, he is one of the best wrestlers in the world, who has some history with Styles from their time together in Japan.

This is one reason why Tonga could be the man to help Styles against Knight. If Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson turn their back on The Phenomenal One, this storyline could be a real possibility.

