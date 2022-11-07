4 directions for Brock Lesnar after WWE Crown Jewel

In the opening match of WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar "survived" Bobby Lashley's offense in a six-minute war of attrition. The emphasis here is on the obvious observation that Lesnar narrowly "survived" Lashley's onslaught because the victory was far from convincing.

The All Mighty had his foe locked in The Hurt Lock in the bout's finals stages. A desperate and weakened Lesnar kicked himself off the top turnbuckle and toppled over to pin Lashley, whose shoulders were down.

The former United States Champion was frustrated with the outcome and locked in the painful Hurt Lock again in a post-match assault, leaving The Beast Incarnate unconscious against the ropes.

The finish and immediate aftermath have fans thinking about what's next for Lesnar and Lashley. This listicle focuses on four potential directions for Brock Lesnar after WWE Crown Jewel.

#4 Brock Lesnar brutally attacks and injures Bobby Lashley for payback

The Beast Incarnate is almost superhuman and borderline invincible. For two decades, Brock Lesnar has left an indelible mark on sports entertainment as a fearsome athlete with a vicious mean streak. However, in Riyadh, he looked mortal. Bobby Lashley exposed Lesnar's weaknesses and proved that he was his equal or even superior.

The All Mighty lost at WWE Crown Jewel, but he got the last laugh as he had Lesnar reeling from The Hurt Lock. The Beast Incarnate will not take too kindly to the post-match assault. With the damage sustained to his aura, the former Universal Champion will likely seek revenge in the coming weeks.

Brock Lesnar could return the favor by brutally assaulting his arch-nemesis in an egregious onslaught that could shock everyone. The assault should be convincing enough to take Lashley off the television with a storyline injury for at least a month. This way, The Beast Incarnate can reverse the damage done to his aura, send a message to the locker room, and achieve redemption.

#3 The Beast moves to SmackDown and challenges The Monster of All Monsters

Instead of writing another chapter in the feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, it may be better for the latter to seek a fresh start on a different platform. The Beast Incarnate could move to SmackDown and start a feud with Braun Strowman - The Monster of All Monsters.

Rey Mysterio, Omos, and MVP seemingly jumped ship to the blue brand. Moreover, the bigger draws of WWE, like Roman Reigns and Lesnar, are often granted the privilege of appearing on both brands as "free agents" of some sort. Therefore, The Beast paying a visit to SmackDown to silence a fellow behemoth is not unlikely.

The Monster of All Monsters may have defeated Omos at WWE Crown Jewel, but his win-loss record against The Beast Incarnate, another formidable heavyweight, is poor. Strowman needs credible and plausible challengers that can take him to the limit. Now that Alpha Academy and The Nigerian Giant are out of the picture, he can shift his focus to bigger things.

Lesnar would be a great opponent for Strowman. There is plenty of history to explore between these two former rivals, and both could benefit from each other.

#2 Brock Lesnar announces his entry into the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar won the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble

Although the Royal Rumble event is more than two months away, WWE could begin its build now to create hype and boost ticket sales. With Day 1 reportedly canceled, the timeline for Brock Lesnar's next appearance is up in the air. However, there is a strong possibility that he could compete in the Men's Rumble Match.

The multi-time world champion won the thirty-man melee for the second time this year. Could he make history by becoming the second man, after Stone Cold Steve Austin, to win the Royal Rumble three times? The Beast loves championship gold too, and WrestleMania is his turf. So competing in the Rumble makes absolute sense.

Announcing Lesnar's entry into the thirty-man contest in advance will move the needle heading into the blockbuster show and sell out the Alamodome.

#1 An irate Brock Lesnar challenges Bobby Lashley to a Last Man Standing Match

Following their controversial match at WWE Crown Jewel, the scores are level between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley with one win apiece. None of the two behemoths could secure a convincing, clean victory that put the other down for good. Hence, the foundation has been laid for a rubber match to determine a decisive winner.

This time around, a hardcore stipulation could be added. Since their last encounter involved an odd pinfall finish, this one must avoid such results. The All Mighty and The Beast Incarnate could pulverize and maul each other apart in a Last Man Standing Match, where they would have to incapacitate one another completely.

However, the location and time seem unclear. WWE Day 1 has been called off, and Survivor Series may be too soon. WrestleMania Hollywood would be the ideal platform, but it may occur sooner.

