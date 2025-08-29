4 Directions for Brock Lesnar on WWE SmackDown tonight

Brock Lesnar shocked the world by making his surprise return to WWE on night two of SummerSlam. He attacked John Cena after the latter lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. Since then, Lesnar hasn't made a single appearance on WWE programming, and fans are eager to see when he will appear next.Let's take a look at four directions for The Beast Incarnate ahead of this week's SmackDown.#4. Nick Aldis announces Brock Lesnar for next week's SmackDownLast week on SmackDown, Nick Aldis was telling John Cena that he heard from Brock Lesnar before Cena was blindsided by an attack from Logan Paul. The General Manager of the blue brand could unveil that information on tonight's episode.Aldis could tell the fans that Lesnar will make his first appearance since returning at SummerSlam on next week's episode of SmackDown. This could set up a massive episode for next week, as there is also a confirmed appearance from John Cena on the show.#3. The Conqueror announced to appear at Clash in ParisJohn Cena is set to face Logan Paul in a singles match at Clash in Paris. This match was made official after Logan challenged Cena on the SmackDown following SummerSlam.Aldis could appear backstage and make some announcements for the show. During this, he could also announce that The Beast Incarnate will be present in the arena during Clash in Paris. This could also set up a segment between Lesnar and Cena at the PLE.#2. The Beast Incarnate appears backstageWhile everyone will be expecting Brock Lesnar to appear in the ring and break silence, The Conqueror could show up backstage to everyone's surprise. He could be spotted backstage during another segment of the show.This could raise intrigue regarding his current situation in the company. It could also set up his future feuds or appearances for the coming weeks.#1. Brock Lesnar makes a shocking appearance and breaks silenceOn the last episode of SmackDown before Clash in Paris, The Beast Incarnate could make a shocking appearance. Lesnar's theme song could play during the closing moments of the show, and he could come out to break his silence. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe could explain his actions at SummerSlam about what he did to the Last Real Champion. He could also warn Cena about their future match. Lesnar could also challenge him to a match at the WrestlePalooza event in September.