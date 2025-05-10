4 directions for Charlotte Flair following WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired last night, and it featured some major moments. The Street Profits lost in a non-title match to Fraxiom, Randy Orton laid out John Cena, and Alexa Bliss made her television return.

The Goddess wasn't the only person to make a comeback, however. Charlotte Flair also returned to Friday Night SmackDown. This was her first major appearance since her loss to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

The Queen cut a promo in the ring, but the fans weren't having it. Furious at the treatment from the audience, Charlotte opted to walk out mid-promo. She then had confrontations with Jade Cargill, Nick Aldis, and even Alexa Bliss. It was certainly an interesting night for the former champion.

After the hectic night for the 14-time world champion, what will be next for Flair? This article will look at a handful of possible directions for Charlotte, including a new tag team, a major character change, and beyond.

Below are four directions for Charlotte Flair following WWE SmackDown.

#4. She could team up with Alexa Bliss

Two former world champions both made their returns on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. First, Alexa Bliss showed up as Zelina Vega's tag team partner, and the two managed to successfully defeat two members of The Green Regime.

However, that wasn't the end of her night. After Flair returned and had a bit of a meltdown, The Queen was leaving WWE SmackDown in a rage, but was stopped by Alexa Bliss in the parking lot. Alexa asked to chat with Charlotte, but it wasn't clear what about.

The conversation could be about almost anything, but it would be fascinating if the two decided to form a tag team. They are both veterans in World Wrestling Entertainment, but they don't have much of a history teaming up together. That could change, and if it does, it'll shake things up.

#3. Charlotte Flair could quit WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Charlotte Flair walking out might have amused the crowd, but one person was less than pleased: SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The WWE personality was scolding Flair for it as she was exiting the arena.

Flair is clearly frustrated, and now she has issues with the leader of Friday Night SmackDown. As a result of these issues, she could decide to quit. It is unlikely that she'd quit WWE as a whole, however. Instead, The Queen might decide to quit the blue brand.

If this were to happen, there is a chance Charlotte could move over to Monday Night RAW under Adam Pearce. The brand is a bit more chaotic, which means she can likely get away with more under Pearce's eye as opposed to Aldis'. Plus, it could set up a major reunion, which will be covered in the next entry.

#2. She could reunite with the recently turned Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE and was immediately disrespected by fans. They did not want to see her and turned on The Queen rather quickly. A similar thing can be said about Becky Lynch following her return at WrestleMania.

The Man got some backlash online and even from live fans, which then became more severe once she attacked Lyra Valkyria. It became even more intense when Big Time Becks revealed she was the reason why Bayley missed WWE WrestleMania 41.

Given the similar circumstances here, if Flair were to leave SmackDown, perhaps she could reunite with her old friend and rival Lynch. The two taking over Monday Night RAW, now bitter and jaded over how fans and the younger stars have treated them, would be incredible to watch.

#1. Charlotte could slowly snap and undergo a major character change while feuding with Jade Cargill

Charlotte Flair's mental state should be questioned following WWE SmackDown. It is clear that the fan reaction caused her to melt down, and her loss to Tiffany Stratton is also bothering her. This kind of vulnerability isn't normal for The Queen, and it could point to a major character change.

This could be similar to what Naomi recently underwent. When The Queen Of Glow was busted for attacking Jade Cargill, she saw fans and members of the roster turn on her and it caused the former WWE champion to snap.

This is an apt comparison, as Jade and Charlotte also had a stare-down on SmackDown. This could lead to Jade contributing to Flair's spiral downward, which could then set up a feud between a new version of Charlotte, perhaps more dangerous than ever, and The Storm. Charlotte and Naomi's stories might not be so different.

