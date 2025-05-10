4 reasons why Alexa Bliss confronted Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired a few hours ago on the USA Network. The show featured several fantastic matches with names such as Fraxiom, The Street Profits, Jade Cargill, Andrade, Rey Fenix, and Aleister Black all putting on excellent performances.

Ad

The show also featured a fun tag team match. Chelsea Green teamed up with Piper Niven to take on Zelina Vega and the returning Alexa Bliss. The Goddess won the match for their team, but that wasn't the last the fans saw of Alexa on SmackDown.

Later on in the show, Charlotte Flair was angry and walking out when Alexa showed up out of nowhere. Her words to The Queen were kept brief, simply suggesting they chat.

Ad

Trending

While that's where the scene ended, there has been a lot of speculation about what the confrontation was about and what they went on to discuss. This article will take a look at a handful of reasons Alexa confronted Flair and what the two may be discussing.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Below are four reasons why Alexa Bliss confronted Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Alexa might want to stop Charlotte Flair from having a meltdown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlotte Flair's WWE return hasn't worked out quite like she would've hoped. Flair returned in and won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, but she then went on to lose to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania.

Worse than that, Flair has seemingly lost the faith of the audience. They rejected The Queen almost immediately. On SmackDown tonight, that rejection continued, as they booed her enough that she snapped and walked out. She was clearly distraught over the reaction from the WWE audience.

Ad

Flair was also ranting to Nick Aldis before leaving and Alexa likely caught wind of all of this. Seeing Charlotte's mental decline might have had Bliss legitimately concerned. The conversation might actually just be a mental health check in an attempt to help Charlotte deal with whatever it is that is causing her to melt down.

#3. She might want to form a tag team with The Queen

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlotte Flair has done a lot in her WWE career. She is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a 14-time world champion. She has headlined WrestleMania and won the Royal Rumble Match.

Flair has even technically been a tag team champion, but she's never truly been part of a long-lasting team. Alexa, on the other hand, worked extensively with Nia Jax, Asuka, Mickie James, and Nikki Cross throughout her WWE career. In some ways, she's a tag team expert.

Ad

Alexa may have confronted Charlotte about potentially forming a tag team. This would be relatively new territory for Flair, but with Alexa's experience and both women's talents, they could be a tremendous success. The Judgment Day best beware if Flair and Bliss team up.

#2. Alexa Bliss might be secretly trying to convince Charlotte Flair to join The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks is a WWE stable assigned to Friday Night SmackDown featuring Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis. They have been absent for quite some time, but are rumored to be returning soon.

Ad

Alexa Bliss has long been rumored to be aligning herself with the WWE stable. While it is yet to happen on-screen, there is a chance that she has already linked up with the group and the reveal is still to come. If that's the case, The Wyatt Sicks may be at the heart of this confrontation.

The Goddess might secretly be trying to recruit Flair to The Wyatt Sicks stable. Alexa, Uncle Howdy, and the rest of the group might see Charlotte ready to snap and try to fix her by embracing The Queen. Could Flair take a dark path and join this demented family?

Ad

#1. She could be attempting to form a supergroup of WWE veterans

Expand Tweet

Ad

Something interesting is happening with the women's division on WWE SmackDown. A few months ago, Alexa Bliss had a brief interaction with Nia Jax. It went nowhere, but it made people start asking questions.

Of course, as noted in this article, Alexa and Charlotte had an interaction on WWE SmackDown. In addition to that, Nia Jax and Naomi keep crossing paths and there is speculation the two family members may end up uniting. Could there be more to this story, though?

Ad

In what could be a modern version of WCW's Millionaire's Club or TNA Wrestling's Main Event Mafia, a supergroup might be forming.

Established veterans like Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Naomi, and Alexa Bliss could be linking up behind the scenes as a response to the rise of next-generation superstars such as Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and even Lyra Valkyria on RAW, among others. This stable could be truly devastating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More