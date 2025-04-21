4 Directions for Damian Priest following WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is now in the books. The controversial weekend featured many highs, some lows, and nearly constant intrigue. To say fans have been talking about the two-night Premium Live Event a lot would be a massive understatement.

Ad

There were several matches throughout NXT Stand & Deliver, WrestleMania Saturday, and WrestleMania Sunday that could be deemed the match of the weekend. One that arguably stole the show was Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight.

The two powerhouses went to war, using tables and steel chairs to beat down and batter each other. The hard-fought bout was extremely entertaining, but in the end, Drew McIntyre managed to win following a Claymore into a steel chair.

Ad

Trending

This loss has to be frustrating for The Archer of Infamy, but now it is time for a reset. With WrestleMania over, what might Priest do? This article will take a look at a handful of directions for Damian following his tough loss at The Show of Shows.

Below are four directions for Damian Priest following WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. He could turn heel again

Damian Priest turned heel and later joined The Judgment Day in 2022. He then spent the next two years in WWE as one of the top villains in the promotion. However, things changed last summer.

Ad

The Archer of Infamy started to show signs of change. Fans began to rally behind him, and he acted more like a babyface. Then, Finn Balor betrayed him and kicked him out of The Judgment Day, thus cementing Damian as a good guy.

Now that he has lost to Drew, however, a heel turn could be the answer. Damian snapping on someone, perhaps R-Truth, and turning heel could reshape his career. From there, it could open up new stories and feuds for him on SmackDown.

Ad

#3. Damian Priest could form a full-time tag team with Braun Strowman

Expand Tweet

Ad

Braun Strowman is a big man on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Throughout his career, he has held several titles, including both the Universal Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championship. More importantly, he has consistently been impressive and causes chaos wherever he goes.

In the WWE Transfer Window, both Braun and Damian Priest joined SmackDown. Since their arrival, the two have been united on more than one occasion and appear to have good chemistry together.

Ad

Following Damian's loss at WrestleMania, he could look to team up with Braun full-time. Together, the duo of big men could dominate the SmackDown tag team ranks. As good as The Street Profits, DIY, Pretty Deadly, and others on the brand are, they'd be unlikely to handle the onslaught of Priest and Strowman.

#2. He could challenge Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacob Fatu is one of the most unpredictable yet incredible WWE stars today. The big man is powerful and explosive, but also unbelievably athletic. He has a lot of charisma and should be a star for years to come. In many ways, Fatu is the total package.

The Samoan Werewolf had an amazing WWE WrestleMania. Not only did this show mark his WrestleMania debut, but Fatu challenged for and won the United States Championship by defeating LA Knight on WrestleMania Saturday.

Ad

Damian Priest losing to Drew McIntyre likely means he won't challenge for the World Heavyweight Title any time soon. Still, he could chase after the United States Championship. Priest vs. Fatu in a high-profile match would be fantastic to witness.

#1. Damian Priest could step up to Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns is a legend and a future WWE Hall of Famer. He had one of the longest world title reigns in company history and was the chief figure in The Bloodline saga. His influence on the company's growth can't be overstated.

The Tribal Chief is another person who struggled during WWE WrestleMania 41. He battled Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match but ultimately came up short due to being betrayed by Paul Heyman. Now, Roman is all alone without a Wiseman to support him.

If Roman has to move on and do his own thing, Damian could step up and begin a feud with the OTC. This would be dramatically different from anything either man has done, which would in turn make for some extremely interesting television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.